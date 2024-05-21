Michael Owen shocked by Marcus Rashford’s Euro 2024 omission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Owen shocked by Marcus Rashford’s Euro 2024 omission

By Press Association
Marcus Rashford is the headline omission from Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford is the headline omission from Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former England striker Michael Owen is “very surprised” Marcus Rashford has been left out of manager Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 plans.

Manchester United forward Rashford was one of two high-profile, experienced omissions from Southgate’s initial 33-man training squad for this summer’s tournament along with former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Rashford’s exclusion comes after a frustrating season in which he scored just eight goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for United.

Owen, who netted 40 goals for his country in 89 appearances, wrote on X: “Very surprised Gareth Southgate has left @MarcusRashford out of his squad.

“Granted he’s had a poor season by his standards but tournament football is different and he’s always been confident in an England shirt.

“We’ve many talented attacking players but very few with Rashford’s pace. In such a big squad, he was worth the risk.”

Owen’s thoughts were echoed by another former England attacker in Paul Merson, who feels Rashford’s experience could have made a big difference.

Merson told Sky Sports News: “I’m really shocked. I know people will say he hasn’t been good but tournament football is so, so different.

“I would have taken him, 100 per cent. I don’t know what’s going on in the lad’s life but, as a player, he’s played in tournaments before and that’s so important. Tournament football is like no other football.

Marcus Rashford
Rashford has failed to spark this season (John Walton/PA)

“I think you lose pace, you lose goals and he’s scored goals in tournaments. He can play on the wing, he can play up front.

“He’s one of those hot players. He can be freezing cold, don’t get me wrong – but when the lad catches fire and he’s hot, he’s unplayable. And that’s what you need to win tournaments.”

Dion Dublin, another former England striker, backed Southgate’s decisions, however.

Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live: “In the situation, I think he’s picked incredibly well, I really do.

“Yes, he’s having to leave some behind but I think this is his most attacking and positive squad that he’s picked so far.

“I’m in Gareth’s corner here because I think he’s done a great job.”