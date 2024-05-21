‘Relaxed’ Harry Kane set to be fit and ready for Euro 2024 after back issue

England captain Harry Kane has recovered from a back injury and is desperate to break his trophy duck at Euro 2024, according to boss Gareth Southgate.

Kane was substituted during the second half of Bayern Munich’s Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat at Real Madrid a fortnight ago and subsequently missed the last two Bundesliga games.

Outgoing Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel raised concerns about Kane’s fitness by saying there was a “complete blockage” and he struggled to move.

But Southgate has allayed any fears, saying the injury is “pretty much clear” now.

“He is quite relaxed about it,” Southgate said as he revealed a 33-man provisional squad for the tournament in Germany.

“I think a sensible decision was taken not to push for the last game there, but our understanding of it is that it is something that is pretty much clear now. Something like that can happen at any given moment as we all know.

“Back problems can just happen, travel, whatever else but it is not something we are concerned about at this moment in time.”

It was a frustrating end to Kane’s first season in Germany as Bayern went trophyless for the first time since 2012 but he broke goalscoring records along the way.

Bayern’s disappointing campaign leaves him still chasing a first piece of silverware having left Tottenham in search of trophies.

But Southgate says the country’s record goalscorer has the bit between his teeth.

“On a personal level it won’t be nice for him and I am sure he will be aware of what people will say about that,” Southgate said.

“But his love for this challenge and desire to make this work has never wavered and he is definitely looking forward to this tournament coming up.

“He will of course be disappointed that he hasn’t won the league but there has been a lot going on at the football club which has been obvious from the outside.

“But he has delivered what we thought he would deliver in terms of goals in that league and I know the club are super happy with what he has done.

“He has sort of done his bit, the number of goals he has scored, it has been a slightly different role there I would say as he has been encouraged to stay higher and a little bit less involved in the build up.

“There are pros and cons to that, he is a brilliant footballer when he comes and links the play. You have to have players around and he seemed to develop a nice relationship with Leroy Sane in particular doing that.”

Kane is one of several players named in Southgate’s group to be hampered by injuries, with the likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones and Anthony Gordon all carrying issues.

Declan Rice is a key man for England (Adam Davy/PA)

With the omission of Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips, Southgate has been having sleepless nights at the prospect of losing midfielder Declan Rice as well.

“We don’t have another Rice type profile of player,” Southgate said. “So the last few months I’ve been thinking ‘Declan with who?’ and ‘Who if without Declan?’.

“And they’re the things when everyone is saying we have a procession to Berlin, they’re the things I have to worry about for four months while you’re all watching club football and enjoying it.

“So there’s a reality on different profiles and what’s needed on those profiles but we have to find the best way.”