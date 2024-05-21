Kieran McKenna named LMA manager of the year

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has been named as the League Managers Association’s manager of the year.

The 38-year-old has been recognised by the association after guiding Ipswich to promotion back to the Premier League after a 22-year absence this season.

It was the club’s second successive promotion under McKenna, who having taken charge at Portman Road in December 2021 has emerged as one of the brightest young managerial talents in the English game.

Such has been his success that he has been mentioned as a potential target for other clubs including Brighton and Chelsea.

The award was announced by the LMA on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola won the Premier League award after Manchester City’s title win, while Liverpool’s Matt Beard scooped the Women’s Super League award.