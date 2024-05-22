The British hopefuls aiming to make the right impression at Roland Garros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The British hopefuls aiming to make the right impression at Roland Garros

By Press Association
Andy Murray’s farewell tour heads to Paris (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
Andy Murray’s farewell tour heads to Paris (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

Emma Raducanu is sitting out the French Open but seven British players are direct entrants into the main singles draws.

Andy Murray is set to play in the year’s second grand slam, which begins on Sunday, for the final time before retirement, while Katie Boulter is the highest-ranked British player.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the home contenders.

Andy Murray

Murray is set to play in the Parisian capital for the first time in four years as he prepares to bid farewell to professional tennis. The Scot’s only French Open match since his hip problems began seven years ago was a one-sided loss to Stan Wawrinka in 2020. The 37-year-old’s hopes will not be high on his least favourite surface and having only just returned from an ankle injury but he will hope to at least get a feel for the clay ahead of the Olympics this summer.

Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter playing at the Italian Open
Katie Boulter is finding her feet on clay (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

What a season it has been so far for Boulter, who has climbed into the top 30 on the back of a second WTA Tour title in San Diego in March. She will therefore be seeded at Roland Garros despite this being her first main draw appearance – an indication both of her rapid rise and her previous aversion to clay. The 27-year-old is still much more at home on faster surfaces but has shown some encouraging signs on the red stuff.

Cameron Norrie

Norrie has slipped outside the world’s top 30 after a largely disappointing last 12 months but showcased a more aggressive approach at the Australian Open that should translate well to the grass. He has reached the third round at Roland Garros the last two years but is yet to go further.

Jack Draper

Jack Draper hits a forehand at the Italian Open
Jack Draper hits a forehand at the Italian Open (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The 22-year-old is inching closer to the world’s top 30 after a season of promising moments but also tough losses. The major positive is that Draper has managed to stay fit, and he has no ranking points to defend until August after last year’s shoulder problem.

Dan Evans

It has been a tough year so far for Evans, who turns 34 on Thursday. He began the season short on fitness after a calf injury and has won just five matches in 2024, dropping outside the top 50. He has always found clay difficult and will hope to find some form on the British grass.

Harriet Dart

Dart is another British player for whom clay is something to be endured rather than enjoyed. Her only wins at Roland Garros so far have come in qualifying but the 27-year-old has bypassed that stage this year thanks to a strong start, including a run to the semi-finals of the WTA event in Cluj-Napoca that lifted her back into the top 100.

Jodie Burrage

Burrage will be happy if she can take her place in the first round after suffering a left wrist injury in February that required surgery. She has been back training for the past few weeks and will hope to be back to full fitness in time for the grass-court season, where she has a lot of ranking points to defend.