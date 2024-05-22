On this day in 2011: Chelsea sack manager Carlo Ancelotti

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2011: Chelsea sack manager Carlo Ancelotti

By Press Association
Carlo Ancelotti was sacked less than a year after winning the Premier League title (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea sacked manager Carlo Ancelotti after he failed to deliver any trophies in the 2010/11 season, on this day in 2011.

After taking over in July 2009, the Italian enjoyed a successful first season at Stamford Bridge as he delivered a Premier League title and an FA Cup triumph.

But loyalty to managers was not one of former owner Roman Abramovich’s main characteristics and after Ancelotti’s side finished nine points behind champions Manchester United in second – and went out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage – the Russian quickly let him go.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Chelsea Press Conference – Fernando Torres Unveiling – Cobham Training Ground
Ancelotti signed Fernando Torres in the January window (Nick Potts/PA)

Abramovich had piled millions and millions into the Chelsea squad, including the £50million addition of Fernando Torres in January, so had a right to be displeased with his club’s season.

The Russian had no problems sacking managers in the past, with Jose Mourinho quickly dispensed of four months after delivering back-to-back trophies.

But there was something especially heartless about Ancellotti’s sacking.

After a 1-0 defeat at Everton on the final day of the season, Ancelotti had just given his post-match press conference when then chief executive Ron Gourlay was reported to have taken him to one side in the corridor of Goodison Park and delivered the news.

Chelsea thought they had got the next Mourinho by bringing in Andre Villas-Boas from Porto.

Hailed as an up-and-coming star, it was hard for the Portuguese to step out of Mourinho’s shadow and he only last 40 games, sacked in March with the club languishing in the Premier League.

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid – Estadio Da Luz
Ancelotti has since gone on to win two Champions League trophies (Nick Potts/PA)

Ancelotti’s reputation was not affected by his sacking as his next three jobs at Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich proved.

The Italian returned to the Premier League in 2019 as he ironically joined Everton, the location of his sacking eight years earlier.

Ancelotti has since gone on to win the Champions League with Real Madrid twice, firstly in the 2013-14 season before he returned to the club to win the crown in 2021-22 and currently has the opportunity to add a third when they take on Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1.