Can Gareth Southgate lead England to Euro 2024 glory?

By Press Association
England manager Gareth Southgate (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gareth Southgate has named his provisional squad for Euro 2024 – but what comes next as England look to become kings of the continent?

Here, the PA news agency looks at the weeks ahead and the lie of the land heading into the summer.

– How are England shaping up for the Euros?

The Euro 2020 runners-up are among the favourites to triumph in Germany, but Southgate says he has never dealt with so many complications and unknowns as he has selecting this squad.

With players unavailable and a swathe of injury headaches to contend with, the England boss named an expanded 33-man training squad on Tuesday. Seven of those players will have to be cut.

– What are the main headlines from Tuesday’s squad announcement?
Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson – tournament ever-presents under Southgate – were the most eye-catching absentees from the group. Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Reece James and Eric Dier were among others to miss the cut, with Southgate’s group including five uncapped players.

Liverpool youngsters Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones received a first call-up, as did Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Jarrad Branthwaite and James Trafford are also involved having got their first taste of life in the senior set-up in March. Kobbie Mainoo, 19, is the youngest player included.

– What had made this selection more complicated for Southgate?

Luke Shaw and Bukayo Saka are among the members of Southgate's squad battling injury (Tim Goode/PA)
Fitness concerns, raising questions over availability and suitability for the summer. The England boss saying some issues are “very obvious and apparent” while others are “a little bit more nuanced” and they “don’t have all the information”.

Southgate expects captain Harry Kane to be fine for the summer despite a back complaint and there is hope Harry Maguire will be available despite a muscle injury. Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon missed the final day of their respective club campaigns, while Marc Guehi only returned to Crystal Palace starting line-up on Sunday after knee surgery.

Kieran Trippier is building fitness after a lay-off and Luke Shaw has not featured for Manchester United since February. Southgate considers him a “long shot”, potentially leaving the squad without an out-and-out left-back.
– How much time does Southgate have to assess his options?

The arrival of Manchester City and Manchester United players will be delayed due to a break after Saturday’s FA Cup final, while Jude Bellingham will be given time off after Real Madrid’s appearance in the Champions League showpiece the following weekend.

As for other squad members, they are due to convene in the north-east next Wednesday for the start of their camp. England will train at Middlesbrough’s Rockliffe Park – just as they did before Euro 2020 – before playing Bosnia in a friendly at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on June 3.

Southgate’s squad will then relocate to Tottenham’s training ground ahead of the June 7 friendly at Wembley against Iceland. England’s players will have a day off with friends and family, before meeting back up at St George’s Park on June 9 and flying to Germany from Birmingham the following day.

– When does Southgate have to name his final selection?
England have to submit their final squad to UEFA by the end of June 7 – the day of their send-off friendly against Iceland.

The squad is not expected to be formally announced until the following day and Southgate has indicated he will select a full complement of 26 players. Squads had been set to return to 23-strong groups at Euro 2024 until recent lobbying by coaches.