Football rumours: Mauricio Pochettino quickly lined up for new job

What the papers say

Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Chelsea has kicked off the summer managerial merry-go-round. The Evening Standard reports Manchester United and Bayern Munich could provide a new job for the Argentinian, 52.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (PA)

Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness, Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Leicester’s Enzo Maresca are among the names linked with the Chelsea vacancy by The Daily Telegraph. The Guardian reports that Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Burnley’s Vincent Kompany are among other options being considered.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, 23, is a potential target for Manchester United. The Daily Mail said United could move for the England defender if they are unable to agree a deal for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, 21.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Now the decision has been made, which Thomas #Tuchel has also been waiting for this week. Mauricio #Pochettino is set to leave Chelsea as per @Matt_Law_DT. ➡️ As reported: a return to FC Chelsea is a concrete option for Tuchel, as he does not yet see his mission there as… pic.twitter.com/7zpfje83fI — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 21, 2024

🔵🇧🇷 Chelsea are working to review all contracts for Estevão Willian deal and get it signed by the end of this week. Club focused on new manager but #CFC delegation on it in Brazil to get €65m package deal sealed with Palmeiras. Verbal agreement, in place since last week. pic.twitter.com/3TPih1Jaa3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2024

Players to watch

Antonio Silva: Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have been in touch with Benfica about the 20-year-old Portugal centre-back, according to Caught Offside.

Andrea Cambiaso: Tottenham have joined Aston Villa in tracking the Italy defender, 24, who is valued at £34million by Juventus, reports Italian outlet Calciomercato.