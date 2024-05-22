Julen Lopetegui poised to take over as West Ham manager this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julen Lopetegui poised to take over as West Ham manager this week

By Press Association
Julen Lopetegui has agreed a deal to become the new West Ham manager on a three-year deal (John Walton/PA)
West Ham will appoint Julen Lopetegui as the club’s new manager on Thursday, the PA news agency understands.

The former Spain, Real Madrid and Wolves boss has agreed a three-year deal to take over from David Moyes, who left the Irons when his contract expired at the end of the season.

Lopetegui – who also had spells in charge of Porto and Sevilla – had guided Wolves to safety in the 2022-23 campaign.

Former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is set for a return to the Premier League with West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)

However, the Spaniard left Molinuex after nine months on the eve of the new Premier League season in August amid reports of a fallout over the club’s transfer budget.

The 57-year-old will be tasked with reviving the fortunes of the Hammers after a ninth-placed finish left the east London club without the prospect of European football next season.

Moyes had been in his second spell at West Ham since 2019, and guided the club to a first trophy in 43 years when they won the 2023 Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina in Prague.

However, the future of the 61-year-old Scottish manager had been under the spotlight for some time.

Defeat in the quarter-finals of the Europa League by Bayer Leverkusen raised more questions over the direction of his side, who went on to suffer a chastening 5-2 defeat at Crystal Palace last month and were then thrashed 5-0 by Chelsea.

Amid reports Lopetegui had already been lined up, West Ham confirmed Moyes would be leaving at the end of the campaign in a club statement released on May 6.

Moyes’ last home game in charge saw West Ham beat Luton before then losing 3-1 at Manchester City on the final day of the season, with Pep Guardiola’s side crowned champions for a fourth successive time.