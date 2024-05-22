The big questions about Andy Murray future before likely French Open swansong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The big questions about Andy Murray future before likely French Open swansong

By Press Association
Andy Murray playing at the Geneva Open this week (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
Andy Murray heads to the French Open for what is set to be a final appearance at the year’s second grand slam.

The Scot has recovered from an ankle injury in time to take his place in the Roland Garros draw at the start of a very important summer.

Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions around what comes next.

How is Murray looking?

The good news is that his ankle is in good enough shape to allow him to play but he has won only one match on clay – via a withdrawal at a second-tier event – so expectations of success in Paris should be low.

Why is he playing?

Murray’s hip problems first surfaced at Roland Garros in 2017 and he has played at the French Open only once since, suffering a chastening loss to Stan Wawrinka in the first round four years ago.

But, with retirement looming, Murray wants to play in the biggest events, while he has made appearing at a final Olympics on the Parisian clay a key goal.

Doubles?

Andy Murray, right, and Dan Evans
Murray knows, barring a miracle, his only chance of an Olympic medal this summer lies in doubles. With that in mind, he has entered the men’s doubles at the French Open with Dan Evans, although the pair are likely to need a wild card to get in.

Will Murray qualify for the Olympics?

Andy Murray, right, and Joe Salisbury
Rankings at the end of the French Open will be used for Olympic entry. Murray is currently ranked 75 and only 56 players qualify on ranking, but that is limited to four per nation, while some players usually opt not to play as there are no ranking points.

If Murray does not make it by ranking, he would almost certainly earn one of two places reserved for grand slam champions and Olympic gold medallists. In doubles, the 37-year-old could team up again with Joe Salisbury.

What about grass?

Andy Murray celebrates his second Wimbledon title in 2016
Before the Olympics, Murray’s biggest goal will be to perform strongly for a final time at Wimbledon. His prowess on grass means a notable run is not out of the question.

Ahead of Wimbledon, he will play in Stuttgart and at Queen’s Club, while he could also defend his title at Surbiton depending on how he fares at the French Open.

When will he retire?

Andy Murray waves
He has kept that close to his chest, and may not be exactly sure himself yet. Wimbledon would be an obvious stopping point but Murray has spoken a lot about wanting to play at the Olympics.

The US Open follows swiftly afterwards, while Britain play on home soil again in September at the Davis Cup in Manchester.