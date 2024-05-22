Newcastle play down injury fears over England full-back Kieran Trippier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newcastle play down injury fears over England full-back Kieran Trippier

By Press Association
Newcastle have allayed fresh injury gears over England defender Kieran Trippier (Simon Marper/PA)
Newcastle have allayed fresh injury gears over England defender Kieran Trippier (Simon Marper/PA)

Newcastle have allayed any fears that England defender Kieran Trippier picked up an injury during the club’s end-of-season friendly clash with Tottenham in Australia.

Trippier, who had started the game in front of a crowd of 78,419 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, lasted just 37 minutes before he was replaced by Jacob Murphy after apparently taking a kick on his ankle.

However, the Magpies have confirmed that the 33-year-old full-back’s withdrawal was “pre-planned” as he works his way back to full match fitness ahead of Euro 2024, and he was present for a group photograph at the end of the match.

Trippier, who was named in Gareth Southgate’s 33-man training squad on Tuesday, had previously made just three appearances for his club since the beginning on March after being sidelined by a calf injury.

Southgate will have to reduce the party to 26 by June 7 and the Magpies defender, a veteran of England’s last three finals campaigns, will hope to win a seat on the plane.

He looked on from the sidelines in Melbourne as the game finished 1-1 after Alexander Isak had cancelled out James Maddison’s opener with both managers having changed their entire starting XIs.

It was the Magpies eventually prevailed 5-4 on penalties with youngsters Joe White, Ben Parkinson, Amadou Diallo, Garang Kuol and Harrison Ashby all scoring from the spot after substitute keeper Mark Gillespie had saved Bryan Gil’s opening attempt.