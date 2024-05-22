Emma Raducanu to play at Rothesay Open in Nottingham

Emma Raducanu will play at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham next month.

The 21-year-old has opted to skip the French Open and focus her preparations on the grass-court season, which she missed last year following surgery on both wrists and one ankle.

The Rothesay Open, beginning on June 10, is the first WTA Tour event of the British grass-court swing.

☀️ @EmmaRaducanu is heading to Nottingham! Emma will play at the #RothesayOpen this June 🌱 pic.twitter.com/sGcAAUc6UY — LTA (@the_LTA) May 22, 2024

Raducanu has played in the tournament twice before, losing to compatriot Harriet Dart prior to her Wimbledon breakthrough in 2021 and pulling out with injury after only seven games of her first-round match the following year.

The former US Open champion joins defending champion Katie Boulter, who is on the direct entry list.

Boulter defeated compatriot Jodie Burrage last summer to win her first WTA Tour title.