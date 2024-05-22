Frank Warren: Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk will be even better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Frank Warren: Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk will be even better

By Press Association
Oleksandr Usyk handed Tyson Fury his first professional defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
Oleksandr Usyk handed Tyson Fury his first professional defeat (Nick Potts/PA)

Frank Warren says Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk “will be announced in due course” following Saturday’s thrilling fight in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk beat Fury by split decision in Riyadh to become undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Queensbury promoter Warren said a second bout between the two fighters will soon be confirmed, touting it to be better than last week’s classic.

Speaking at the announcement of Queensbury’s Magnificent Seven card on July 20, Warren told the PA news agency: “There will be a rematch and that will be confirmed and announced in due course.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury is looking to return to winning ways in the rematch (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think it will be better than the original fight. They both know each other, they’ve shared the ring and they’ll be looking to use what they’ve gained from the fight as an advantage to beat their opponent.”

Usyk handed Fury his first professional defeat.

Warren believes the ‘Gypsy King’ already has a legacy in boxing but a victory against Usyk, who has won all of his 22 fight,s would further cement it.

“I think his legacy is there,” he said.

“Of course, he wants to win and he’s got to win. He’s only asking for the rematch because he thinks he can win. He believes in himself and it would cement his legacy.

“Everyone out there thinks Usyk is the best out there so let’s see what Tyson does. He rang me and he said he wants the rematch so here we are.”

Warren, who signed Fury ahead of his comeback in 2018, predicts his fighter to get the job done second time around.

When asked why Fury would win the rematch, Warren said: “He’s a fighting man, it’s what he brings to the ring. He’s been caught a couple of times in his last couple of fights but he gets up and shows what he’s made of.

“I don’t want to see that happen. But like Usyk, he’s very similar, they’re very cute guys who know their boxing and I have confidence in Tyson.

“That fight has taken a lot out of both of them so we will see.”