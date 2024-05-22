England’s first T20 against Pakistan abandoned due to rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England’s first T20 against Pakistan abandoned due to rain

By Press Association
Heavy rain caused the abandonment of England’s first IT20 against Pakistan at Headingley (MIke Egerton/PA)
England’s T20 World Cup preparations were hampered by relentless rain which washed out their first T20 against Pakistan at Headingley.

Jos Buttler’s side were due to begin their build-up for next month’s tournament in the West Indies and United States in Leeds on Wednesday, but heavy rainfall throughout the day caused an abandonment without a ball being bowled.

With the region hit by an amber weather warning from the Met Office, there was never any prospect of play once the rain started falling just after 9am.

The decision to call the game off did not come until 5.30pm with the outfield was covered in pools of standing water and more rain to come.

The abandonment means that Jofra Archer misses out on crucial game time to prove his fitness after a lengthy injury lay-off.

The fast bowler was due to make his long-awaited return after 14 months out with elbow and back injuries.

The four-match series is set to continue at Edgbaston on Saturday before games next week in Cardiff and at the Oval. England begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland on June 4.