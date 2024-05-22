Vincent Kompany set to swap Burnley for Bayern Munich – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vincent Kompany set to swap Burnley for Bayern Munich – reports

By Press Association
Vincent Kompany could be set to swap Burnley for Bayern Munich (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bayern Munich are close to appointing Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as their new manager, according to reports.

The German giants have endured frustration in their bid to find a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, after it was announced in February that he would depart the Allianz Arena this summer.

Tuchel was unable to bow out with silverware and talks over him potentially staying on collapsed, but Bayern seem to have landed on their new manager.

After attempts to hire Xabi Alonso and Ralf Rangnick fell through, Bayern have switched focus to Clarets chief Kompany, despite the former Manchester City captain being unable to prevent relegation from the Premier League this season.

Reports on Wednesday night suggested Bayern were close to an agreement with Burnley to bring Kompany and his whole backroom staff to Munich.

If Burnley agree to the release of Kompany, it would bring a premature end to his spell at Turf Moor.

Kompany, contracted until 2028, joined the Lancashire club after a mixed spell with Anderlecht in his home country of Belgium.

Under Kompany’s stewardship, Burnley stormed to the Sky Bet Championship title and wracked up 101 points during the 2022-23 campaign.

It was a different story in the Premier League, with the Clarets losing 11 of their opening 13 league fixtures to subsequently go straight back down.

Kompany insisted after Burnley were relegated at Tottenham on May 12 that the following day was the start of their bid to earn an immediate promotion back to the top flight, but he now looks set to continue his managerial journey in Munich.

Burnley minority shareholder and former NFL star JJ Watt posted on X on Wednesday night, cryptically writing: “People often ask if European football ownership helps fill the adrenaline void from playing…

“There are definitely days.”