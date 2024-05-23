Tottenham prospect Alfie Devine feeling fine after productive loan spells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tottenham prospect Alfie Devine feeling fine after productive loan spells

By Press Association
Alfie Devine had an eventful loan at Plymouth, but eventually helped them stay up (Steven Paston/PA)
Alfie Devine had an eventful loan at Plymouth, but eventually helped them stay up (Steven Paston/PA)

Tottenham midfielder Alfie Devine feels he is a better player after his loan experiences this season – but he has not set any bold targets for the 2024-25 campaign.

Devine, 19, has enjoyed spells with Port Vale and Plymouth over the past 12 months before he returned to Spurs earlier in May.

It allowed Devine to star for Tottenham Under-21s in their Premier League 2 play-off semi-final win over Chelsea on Sunday before he travelled out with the first team to Melbourne for the post-season friendly with Newcastle on Wednesday, but he is relaxed about his future.

“The aim when I went out was to come back a better person and a better player,” Devine told the PA news agency.

“Hopefully I have done both of them over both loans. I think I have experienced a lot, some good moments and also some bad moments, which you are going to get in football. I am glad they both went how they did.

“I don’t like to come in with a plan. Come the start of the season, you come in for pre-season, go with it and try to impress as much as possible.

“If at the end of it, I stay or if I go on another loan again, either way I am sure it will be the right decision and whatever the manager wants to do as well.”

Teenage prospect Devine has long been held in high regard at Tottenham, especially after making a scoring debut as a 16-year-old at Marine in the FA Cup in 2021.

Further senior minutes were harder to come by before this season, but Devine flourished upon being sent to Sky Bet League One strugglers Port Vale in August and helped them reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals before he moved up a division when he signed for Plymouth in January.

  • 41 appearances
  • 29 starts
  • 3 goals
  • 6 assists
  • 1 red card

Devine was joined at Home Park by Spurs centre-back Ash Phillips and despite being sent off against Bristol City during an eventful loan spell, the midfielder started alongside Phillips in Argyle’s final-day win over Hull which clinched survival.

He added: “Honestly, it is one of my best days in football. That last day had everything. The atmosphere, the game and how well we did against a very good Hull team.

“There were definitely nerves going into it, definitely, but I loved it.

“Obviously for fans when a loan player comes in, it is a bit of a weird one for them because you only have them for a season and it is down to the player to win the fans over.

“I think over my time at Plymouth I managed to do that with my performances, especially at the end and at Port Vale I did that as well. I loved every minute of being at both clubs.”

This season of progress for Devine adds to the growing excitement around several talented young players at Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou gave senior debuts to academy starlets Jamie Donley and Mikey Moore over the campaign, while Alfie Dorrington, Phillips and Tyrese Hall have trained with the first-team alongside being impressive for the under-21s.

It has contributed towards an excellent season for Wayne Burnett’s under-21s after they won the first phase of the Premier League 2 season, were runners-up in the League Cup and have progressed into the play-off final against Sunderland, which will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

“When we came back, me and Ash, the plan was to just train, but obviously when you get an opportunity to play at this stadium, you’re not going to turn it down,” Devine admitted.

“When we get time off, it will be time to relax, but we’ve got one more game!”