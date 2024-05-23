Sign a striker and attack – what Julen Lopetegui needs to do at West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Sign a striker and attack – what Julen Lopetegui needs to do at West Ham

By Press Association
Julen Lopetegui has taken over at West Ham (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Julen Lopetegui has taken over at West Ham (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Julen Lopetegui has been announced as West Ham’s new head coach.

The 57-year-old Spaniard replaces David Moyes, who left when his contract expired at the end of the season.

Here, the PA news agency sifts through the in-tray awaiting Lopetegui at the London Stadium.

Get Toney

West Ham United v Brentford – Premier League – London Stadium
Ivan Toney is set to leave Brentford this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The burden of leading West Ham’s attack is still falling on the 34-year-old shoulders of Michail Antonio, with Moyes having failed to settle on another striker despite the club’s large outlays on the likes of Sebastian Haller and Gianluca Scamacca. England international Ivan Toney is expected to leave Brentford this summer and West Ham should be at the front of the queue.

Send Lucas packing

West Ham United v Manchester City – Premier League – London Stadium
Lucas Paqueta’s form has dipped dramatically (Steven Paston/PA)

A move for Toney could easily be funded if Manchester City meet Lucas Paqueta’s £85million release clause. The Brazilian is undoubtedly a class act but performances have dipped along with West Ham’s as the season wore on. The only sticking point is a Football Association investigation into alleged betting breaches which has yet to be resolved.

Style over substance?

West Ham United Parade
David Moyes guided the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The majority of West Ham fans would, however grudgingly, admit that Moyes’ second spell in charge was one of unprecedented success with three consecutive seasons in Europe and a first trophy in 43 years. But there remains an appetite for a more progressive, attacking style of play and, with players such as Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and – if he stays – Paqueta at his disposal, Lopetegui’s pedigree would suggest he can provide it.

Technical issues

West Ham United v Aston Villa – Premier League – London Stadium
Tim Steidten and Moyes did not see eye to eye (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lopetegui’s relationship with technical director Tim Steidten will be crucial. Tensions between Moyes and the German did not help his cause and culminated in the manager asking Steidten to stay away from the dressing room and training ground. Steidten was heavily involved in the appointment of Lopetegui and will also have a big influence on a summer recruitment drive.

Reinforcements required

West Ham United v Aston Villa – Premier League – London Stadium
Kalvin Phillips was Moyes’ only January signing (John Walton/PA)

Moyes preferred a smaller squad. It was his decision to only bring in Kalvin Phillips – for what turned into a calamitous loan spell – in January despite letting three players leave, so West Ham are likely to want at least five or six new signings. Players will be moved on as well – centre-half Angelo Ogbonna has looked every one of his 35 years of age in the run-in and is out of contract along with Aaron Cresswell. Ben Johnson and Danny Ings could also be leaving as Lopetegui reshapes the squad.