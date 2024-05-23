Scot Gemmill says Ben Doak’s Scotland call-up ‘huge motivation’ for Under-21s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scot Gemmill says Ben Doak’s Scotland call-up ‘huge motivation’ for Under-21s

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Ben Doak called up to Steve Clarke’s Euro squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool’s Ben Doak called up to Steve Clarke’s Euro squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Scot Gemmill believes there is a “huge motivation” for his Scotland Under-21 players to try to catch the eye of Steve Clarke, who has already recruited Ben Doak to his preliminary Euro 2024 squad.

The 18-year-old Liverpool winger has been handed his first full national team call-up ahead of the European Championships in Germany despite having spent most of this year recovering from a knee injury sustained in December.

Clarke named a 28-man squad, which will be reduced to 26 on June 7.

With some fitness concerns present, he revealed any stand-by players would come from Gemmill’s Scotland Under-21 squad which was named on Thursday morning for upcoming friendlies against Turkey and Austria.

On Under-21 star Doak’s selection for the senior squad, Gemmill said: “I think it is really exciting. Steve spoke about it yesterday, with the squad obviously raised to 26, he named 28, it is a provisional squad so I think it is really exciting and a brilliant opportunity for him, same as all the other players.”

On the potential for more of his squad, which includes the likes of Josh Doig, Connor Barron, Max Johnston and Tommy Conway, to join Doak, Gemmill said: “It is huge motivation and it is fantastic that they know the national team manager is watching the Under-21s so closely.

“We said many times, he knows better than anybody, who is in the squad, what level they are at and the potential that they have and, as he said, anything can happen in football so the players have to be ready.

“The players are very intelligent, they will have watched Steve speaking and are watching the senior squad very closely.

“We will be concentrating on preparing to play our games and if anything happens we will react to that.

“These players have a lot of self-confidence and belief and they are very ambitious.

“There will be players in our squad disappointed that they are not in Steve’s squad and I think that’s good, that’s healthy.

“We want to be working with players with that mentality and they need to keep pushing, they know that.”