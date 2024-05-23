Freddie Clarke: Gloucester’s final against Sharks almost season-defining

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Freddie Clarke: Gloucester’s final against Sharks almost season-defining

By Press Association
Gloucester lock Freddie Clarke is relishing Gloucester’s latest Challenge Cup final appearance (Joe Giddens/PA)
Gloucester lock Freddie Clarke is relishing Gloucester’s latest Challenge Cup final appearance (Joe Giddens/PA)

Gloucester lock Freddie Clarke believes that Friday’s EPCR Challenge Cup final against the Sharks is “pretty close” to being a season-defining game.

Clarke and company underachieved in the Gallagher Premiership this term, winning just five of 18 league matches and finishing ninth.

A nine-game Premiership losing run between late October and early January prompted a shift of emphasis to the knockout competitions, and Gloucester already have the Premiership Rugby Cup in their trophy cabinet.

Victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would give them a third Challenge Cup final success, equalling the record number of tournament wins held by Harlequins and Clermont Auvergne.

Champions Cup qualification next season would also be secured, with Gloucester taking the eighth and final English place at Leicester’s expense.

“There have been some really tough periods this season, there is no hiding from that,” Clarke said.

“But this cup competition has been a great way to get momentum, and we’ve had our best performances in it.

Eben Etzebeth
South African star Eben Etzebeth is a key performer for the Sharks (David Davies/PA)

“It is not a season-defining game, but it is pretty close to it.

“Key injuries in key positions haven’t helped us, but there is no point dwelling too much on that.”

Like Gloucester, the Durban-based Sharks have struggled during their league campaign and currently lie 13th in the United Rugby Championship.

That position contradicts a powerful squad that includes players like South African World Cup winners Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch and Eben Etzebeth.

But Gloucester’s Pretoria-born flanker Ruan Ackermann knows exactly what is coming from a team that knocked out French heavyweights Clermont in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Ackermann said: “I am good friends with some of them, and as the season went on we were making jokes that if we kept winning and they kept winning we were going to see each other in the final.

“They have got some big names, players who have won World Cups. They will be confident.

“It has been a few years since I last played against a South African team, so on a personal note it is something I will look forward to.”

George Skivington
Gloucester rugby director George Skivington has masterminded two cup final appearances this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gloucester rugby director George Skivington added: “The objective is to bring more silverware to Gloucester. You get to a final and then you have just got to throw everything at it.

“We put our eggs in the basket of going for these two cups, which is why it makes it a big week for us.

“There is no getting away from the physicality with the Sharks. If you are not ready for that physicality battle it is going to be a long day.

“We pride ourselves on our set-piece and we work really hard on it, and so do they. It is a South African trait to have a very strong set-piece, so I expect that to be a very competitive area of the game.”