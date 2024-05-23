Football Governance Bill set to be paused because of upcoming general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football Governance Bill set to be paused because of upcoming general election

By Press Association
The football governance bill will not be passed before the general election (Mike Egerton/PA)
The football governance bill will not be passed before the general election (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Football Governance Bill, which would see the creation of an independent regulator for the sport, is expected to be paused due to the upcoming general election.

Dame Tracey Crouch, the MP and former sports minister who oversaw the fan-led review that established the bill, has said it will not progress further in the current parliament.

There was a possibility the bill could be included in the “wash-up” process, which will see some business hurried through before the dissolution of parliament on May 30.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) has called a General Election
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) has called a general election (Steven Paston/PA)

That now appears to have been ruled out as the bill, which has had two readings, is still too far from completion.

However, considering that it has had cross-party support, there is an expectation that it will resume its progress in the next parliament.

Crouch, who is standing down at the election on July 4, wrote on X: “Unfortunately the Football Governance Bill will progress no further and although there is a ready made Bill for the next Government, I won’t be here to see it pass.

“I just wanted to say a massive thank you to EVERYONE who helped shape this Bill. A lot of people have poured their heart and soul into the Bill – officials, politicians, authorities, clubs and of course fans. I am 100% convinced there will be an Independent Regulator for football, thanks to the efforts of others and the desire for sustainability.

“My final plea is to the Premier League and EFL…please, for the sake of football, sit back down and start negotiating a deal. The impasse is infuriating. I know it is complex. But please, agree a deal. The End.”