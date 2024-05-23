Jude Bellingham makes the right impression on Fernando Morientes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jude Bellingham makes the right impression on Fernando Morientes

By Press Association
Fernando Morientes has praised Jude Bellingham’s “extraordinary” debut season for Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)
Fernando Morientes has praised Jude Bellingham’s “extraordinary” debut season for Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes has praised Jude Bellingham for the “extraordinary” way he has adapted to life in Spain.

The 20-year-old, who is expected to be a key player for England at Euro 2024, has enjoyed a brilliant first season after moving to the Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund for an initial £88million last summer.

Bellingham has scored 23 goals in all competitions for the Spanish champions with 19 coming in the league, which is better than Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and surpassed by only Villarreal’s Alexander Sorloth (23) and Girona’s Artem Dovbyk (21).

Morientes admits that has come as a surprise to everyone and filled a major hole for manager Carlo Ancelotti following the departure of Karim Benzema.

“He is a new player in LaLiga, new at Real Madrid, and there is a lot of pressure there when that happens,” Morientes told an event hosted by LaLiga to review this season.

“He is very young and has been fighting for the top goalscorer for the year. His first half of the season was amazing.

“He’s had some ups and downs, which is normal for any young player, but I think his adaptation has been extraordinary.

“The hardest thing for a player in a new league, a new culture and language, is adapting and he has shown his adaptation has been fantastic.

“If we had asked ourselves at the beginning of season whether Bellingham would be the top scorer at Real Madrid few people would have thought he would have scored so many goals.

“They would have thought Rodrygo, Joselu or even Vinicius – the strikers – but Bellingham has shown he has added facets to his abilities as a player and that is amazing at his age.

“I am sure Ancelotti is even happier as he can continue to play Bellingham without any problem.”

The England international was named on the initial 10-man list for player of the year but has now made the final five alongside team-mate Vinicius Junior, Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, Real Betis’ Isco and Dovbyk.

Morientes picked Bellingham as his choice because of the impact he has made as a goalscoring midfielder.

“I think one of the aptitudes or characteristics of Jude Bellingham has been his physique,” he added.

“He has shown he is not just a good midfielder who can create opportunities but also as a young player he has added something more to his game and has managed to get into the penalty area from the second line.

“This year Real Madrid have not played with a natural striker such as Benzema in the past and this has meant a player coming from the second line has been able to play in the forward line and get through to the penalty area and score goals.

“I think it is amazing for teams to have midfielders who are able to organise the team’s play but also add this offensive attribute to score goals.”