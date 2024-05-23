Max Verstappen expects Lando Norris to provide stern world title challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Verstappen expects Lando Norris to provide stern world title challenge

By Press Association
Max Verstappen, left, is 60 points ahead of Lando Norris in the drivers' standings
Max Verstappen, left, is 60 points ahead of Lando Norris in the drivers’ standings (Luca Bruno/AP)

Max Verstappen believes Lando Norris is ready to rival him for the world championship as the Red Bull driver cast doubt on his own chances at the Monaco Grand Prix.

After his maiden victory in Miami, Norris chased Verstappen all the way to the chequered flag in Imola, finishing less than a second behind the Dutchman.

Norris is 60 points off the title pace ahead of this weekend’s race in the principality, but Verstappen said: “He (Norris) is really in the mix.

Lando Norris pushes Max Verstappen close
Lando Norris pushed Max Verstappen close last weekend (David Davies/PA)

“He is quite a few points down but if they suddenly start winning, that can turn around quite quickly.

“But from our side we just have to focus on ourselves because that is the only thing in our control.

“It has closed up which makes it very important to be at our very best, and 100 per cent. We need to be on it.

“Imola started off badly and we managed to turn it around but I wouldn’t want to have a weekend like that again.”

Verstappen is a two-time winner on Formula One’s most famous streets, but speaking ahead of the eighth round of the season, he fears the unique layout will not suit his Red Bull machinery.

(PA graphics)
(PA graphics)

Verstappen added: “It is a different track and it is not going to be our best track because our car struggles off the kerbs and in the low speed.

“We have worked on that and improved it in recent years, but I don’t think it is going to be a very easy weekend.

“Ferrari have been strong here in the past, and McLaren have ramped up their performances in the past two races.”

Norris’ McLaren team are sporting a one-off Brazilian livery in tribute to former driver Ayrton Senna 30 years after his death.

Norris, who moved to Monaco at the end of 2021, has finished on the podium once in Monaco before.

The British driver, 24, said: “I am what, 60 points behind Max? It is a long way to go and our recent results don’t change anything.

“We have not thought about it (the championship). We have put ourselves in there.

“We lost a lot of points at the first few races of the year and that has hurt us but we are only a third of the way through the season, so there are plenty of opportunities for us.

“We know there will be some things coming in the future, and if turns around we can start to come back at the other teams.”