Novak Djokovic books last-four place at Geneva Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Novak Djokovic books last-four place at Geneva Open

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic celebrates victory over Tallon Griekspoor (Martial Trezzini/AP)
Novak Djokovic celebrates victory over Tallon Griekspoor (Martial Trezzini/AP)

Novak Djokovic battled into the semi-finals of the Geneva Open with victory over Tallon Griekspoor.

The world number one took a wild card into the Swiss event after an early defeat at the Italian Open and has achieved his objective of getting more matches under his belt.

Djokovic’s 7-5 6-1 victory over sixth seed Griekspoor could have turned out differently had the Dutchman taken his chances.

Griekspoor, ranked 27, had four set points on the Djokovic serve at 5-4 in the opener, including three in a row from 0-40, but could not take any of them.

Djokovic eventually held serve and then ran away with the contest, winning eight of the next nine games.

“Great win,” said the 37-year-old. “I thought in the first set it could have gone his way easily because I think he was the better player. We could have been having a completely different direction of the match if he converted those set points.

“I was lucky to find some really good serves and from that moment onwards I really played some good, solid tennis. He did help me a bit with mistakes, but I think the second set was really good.”

Djokovic will take on Czech Tomas Machac in the last four as he bids to reach his first final of the season.