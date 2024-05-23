England beat Pakistan in ODI opener as Sophie Ecclestone edges closer to record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England beat Pakistan in ODI opener as Sophie Ecclestone edges closer to record

By Press Association
England players celebrate the key wicket of Muneeba Ali during their ODI victory against Pakistan in Derby (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England players celebrate the key wicket of Muneeba Ali during their ODI victory against Pakistan in Derby (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England eased home by 37 runs against Pakistan to strike the first blow of their three-match ODI series in Derby.

Chasing 244 for victory, Pakistan finished on 206 for nine as spinners Sophie Ecclestone (three for 26) and Charlie Dean (two for 39) turned the contest England’s way.

Ecclestone moved within two wickets of becoming the fastest to reach three figures in women’s ODI cricket, although she must achieve that in the second game of the series on Sunday to eclipse Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

England Women v Pakistan Women – First ODI – Incora County Ground
England spinner Sophie Ecclestone is now within two ODI wickets of becoming the fastest to reach 100 in the women’s game (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Pakistan were handily placed at 149 for four in the 35th over, but the fall of five wickets for 29 runs in the space of seven overs killed off their hopes.

Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali and captain Nida Dar – who had earlier taken three wickets – built decent foundations as Pakistan sought their first-ever ODI win over England at the 13th attempt,.

The tourists also benefited from some wayward England bowling, with a staggering 31 wides part of a record total of 40 extras, as well as two rare spills behind the stumps from Amy Jones.

But Lauren Bell (two for 31) found movement off the pitch to break through at the top of the order, and Ecclestone and Dean turned the screw before Kate Cross claimed a couple of late wickets.

Asked to bat, England – who were without Danni Wyatt due to illness – made 243 for nine from their 50 overs.

England Women v Pakistan Women – First ODI – Incora County Ground
Teenager Alice Capsey made a ODI best of 44 for England against Pakistan (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Maia Bouchier made 17 before falling to Nashra Sandhu and fellow opener Tammy Beaumont, back on international duty after being overlooked for T20 action, went for 33 as Umm-e-Hani won another lbw appeal.

Skipper Heather Knight was dropped twice by Hani, on nought and 18, but eventually departed for 29 as wicket-keeper Najiha Alvi held her attempted cut off Aliya Riaz.

With Nat Sciver-Brunt, averaging a handsome 80 against Pakistan, falling for 31 to another catch behind off Riaz, England were 118 for four and in need of stability at the halfway stage.

It arrived in the form of a skilful partnership of 67 between Alice Capsey and Jones, who dominated the alliance with 37 from 38 balls.

Teenager Capsey showed maturity beyond her years for an ODI-best 44 following a run of low scores in this format of the game.

Dean produced a useful 20 as Fatima Sana’s final-over drop – the fourth of the innings – prevented Pakistan from bowling out England for the first time in a one-day game.