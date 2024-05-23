Don Cowie pleased with ‘deserved’ Ross County win but disappointed to concede

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie pleased with ‘deserved’ Ross County win but disappointed to concede

By Press Association
Don Cowie was pleased with County’s display (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Don Cowie was pleased with County's display (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Don Cowie felt Ross County fully merited their cinch Premiership play-off first-leg victory although he was disappointed they did not come away from rain-lashed Stark’s Park with more than a 2-1 lead over Raith Rovers.

The Staggies looked to be well on course to securing their top-flight survival when they opened up a 2-0 second-half lead through a penalty from Yan Dhanda and a Jack Baldwin header.

But Championship promotion hopefuls Rovers rallied in the closing stages and pulled one back through Sam Stanton in the 82nd minute, leaving the tie delicately poised ahead of the return leg in Dingwall on Sunday.

“I thought the performance deserved a lead,” said manager Cowie. “I’m disappointed we didn’t get the clean sheet because I thought at 2-0 we started to look really comfortable.

“That’s the only real frustration, apart from that I’m really proud of the group.

“We knew there was going to be a big crowd here tonight, rightly so because of the great season they’ve had, so it was important we tried to keep the crowd as quiet as possible and I thought we did that really well until the last seven or eight minutes.

“I felt we should have seen the game out and at least have a 2-0 lead going into the second leg because we started to look really confident and were passing the ball about really well and I thought at that stage, if anything, we could have maybe got a third.”

Raith boss Ian Murray was frustrated with the way his team started but delighted that they managed to keep themselves in the tie.

“I thought Ross County started well, it’s difficult playing against a team that are at a higher level,” he said.

“We were just a bit sloppy at times, a bit rushed with the ball. A couple of tweaks helped us and most of the second half apart from 10 minutes I thought we were the better side.

“The late goal gives us a chance. We know it will be difficult but we know what we have to do which is good.

“We have to play better than we did in the first half because Ross County put us under a lot of pressure without creating too much, but we had to defend really well.

“We are back in the tie. The subs gave us energy, and we have nothing to lose now. It comes down to one game on Sunday afternoon.”