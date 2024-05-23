Luke Littler gains revenge to secure Premier League title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Luke Littler gains revenge to secure Premier League title

By Press Association
Luke Littler (left) won the Premier League darts (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler (left) won the Premier League darts (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Luke Littler revealed a much-needed trip to the toilet inspired his nine-dart finish which helped fire him to Premier League glory.

The 17-year-old threw a perfect leg in a thrilling final against Luke Humphries as he gained revenge for his heartbreaking defeat in the World Championship showpiece in January with an 11-7 victory.

Littler became the first player to hit a nine-dart finish in the Premier League final since Phil Taylor did it twice in 2010 and that surely will not be the only time the teenager emulates ‘The Power’ over the next few years on the road to stardom.

He hit perfection in the first leg after a break with the final finely poised at 5-5 where he could relieve himself and then followed it up with a break of throw.

“After the break I came back on and said to myself, ‘This is it, you’re on to the end’, and I had a spark of six or seven good legs,” Littler said.

“I played my best darts after the break. I came out and wanted to win it.

“It was two legs in I needed the toilet. I just wanted to go into the break with a lead but we went in 5-5.”

Asked if the key to throwing nine-darters was to go the toilet, he added: “Yeah, if anyone wants to know!

“When the last dart went in I just thought to myself don’t do anything stupid, don’t let all your energy out so I give it a little come on. I still had five legs to win.”

Littler was in tears at the end as he became the sport’s youngest ever major champion by winning its second biggest tournament on his debut, thrilling a record 14,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena.

Victory for ‘The Nuke’ continues an amazing story which began when he burst on to the scene at Alexandra Palace over Christmas and he has since gone on to transcend the sport.

Twelve months ago he was sitting his GCSEs; now he is one of the most famous sports stars in the country.

“One hundred per cent it is the best night of my life,” he added. “The Worlds was weird, I wasn’t disappointed and crying like I was tonight.

Littler and Humphries are forging an enduring rivalry
Littler and Humphries are forging an enduring rivalry (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I am just looking forward to all of what is to come.

“I am going to New York on Monday, but before that I am watching United in the FA Cup.”

Asked how it felt to be the youngest ever PDC major champion, he replied: “Am I? It’s just another achievement.”

It was a fitting final between the two best players in the world as an enduring rivalry continued.

Humphries may have won the biggest battle at Ally Pally but Littler has an 8-2 winning record overall.

“Everyone is just living in a Luke world,” the world number one said. “I hope there are many more major finals between us and I think there will be.

“I think we are the two best players in the world. We have that level where we can both beat each other.

“Over the next 15, 20 years we could see many battles in major finals. I hope that is the case.”