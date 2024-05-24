Football rumours: Newcastle eye England duo amid Alexander Isak’s Arsenal links

What the papers say

Newcastle’s are reportedly looking to boost their attack for next season. The Telegraph claims Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, both 27, are on the club’s radar.

Jarrod Bowen has been linked with Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)

But Eddie Howe’s side could be facing a fight to keep hold of Alexander Isak amid links with Arsenal. The Mirror reports Newcastle want close to £200million for the 24-year-old Sweden striker.

Thomas Tuchel, fresh from leaving Bayern Munich, is leading the race to take over as manager of Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is sacked, according to the Guardian. The Manchester Evening News says Kieran McKenna is open to taking over at Old Trafford, although the Times reports Brighton are confident of beating Chelsea to hire the Ipswich boss.

Jack Grealish could be on his way out of Manchester City, according to the Sun. Bayern Munich are said to be targeting the 28-year-old England midfielder.

Social media round-up

🚨🇪🇸 EXCL: Bayern have added Dani Olmo to their shortlist for the summer transfer window. Max Eberl knows Olmo well from his chapter at RB Leipzig, Bayern are in the race with Barça and two Premier League clubs also interested. ℹ️ Olmo’s release clause for this summer: €60m. pic.twitter.com/NOnJHdgGRX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2024

📝 Wayne Rooney could be set for a return to management after being approached for an interview with Championship side Plymouthhttps://t.co/NUDRMKGIzI pic.twitter.com/Bfj0Kqi9Il — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 23, 2024

Players to watch

Fulham’s Kenny Tete (left) and Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (PA)

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Tottenham are keen on the 23-year-old Nottingham Forest winger, according to the Guardian.

Willian: The Brazil winger, 35, is attracting offers from Saudi Arabia with his contract at Fulham set to expire, reports the Telegraph.