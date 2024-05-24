Football rumours: Newcastle eye England duo amid Alexander Isak’s Arsenal links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Newcastle eye England duo amid Alexander Isak’s Arsenal links

By Press Association
Alexander Isak has been linked with Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Alexander Isak has been linked with Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Newcastle’s are reportedly looking to boost their attack for next season. The Telegraph claims Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, both 27, are on the club’s radar.

Jarrod Bowen has been linked with Newcastle
Jarrod Bowen has been linked with Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)

But Eddie Howe’s side could be facing a fight to keep hold of Alexander Isak amid links with Arsenal. The Mirror reports Newcastle want close to £200million for the 24-year-old Sweden striker.

Thomas Tuchel, fresh from leaving Bayern Munich, is leading the race to take over as manager of Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is sacked, according to the Guardian. The Manchester Evening News says Kieran McKenna is open to taking over at Old Trafford, although the Times reports Brighton are confident of beating Chelsea to hire the Ipswich boss.

Jack Grealish could be on his way out of Manchester City, according to the Sun. Bayern Munich are said to be targeting the 28-year-old England midfielder.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nottingham Forest v Fulham – Premier League – City Ground
Fulham’s Kenny Tete (left) and Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (PA)

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Tottenham are keen on the 23-year-old Nottingham Forest winger, according to the Guardian.

Willian: The Brazil winger, 35, is attracting offers from Saudi Arabia with his contract at Fulham set to expire, reports the Telegraph.