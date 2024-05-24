Luke Littler is making some players ‘very, very, very jealous’ – James Wade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Littler is making some players ‘very, very, very jealous’ – James Wade

By Press Association
Luke Littler has made some top players “very, very, very jealous”, according to James Wade (Martin Rickett/PA)


James Wade says some of the world’s top players are “very, very, very jealous” of Premier League champion Luke Littler’s popularity.

The 17-year-old has been handed a seat at the top table of darts after his stunning breakthrough at the World Championship over Christmas saw him transcend the sport.

His earning potential has sky rocketed by appearances on the Jonathan Ross Show and Comic Relief, presenting a Brit Award and guesting on popular podcasts.

He has backed it up at the oche, though, with a stunning start to life on the PDC Tour and won his first major title on Thursday night as he lifted the Premier League crown at London’s O2 Arena.

Michael Smith recently suggested it was the lower-ranked players who were getting irked at the teenager’s opportunities, but Wade thinks it is those nearer the summit of the game who are struggling with Littler’s presence.

“I would say it’s the higher-ranked players. They’re having their noses put out of joint because it’s not about them,” Wade, who is an ambassador of Bipolar UK, told the PA news agency.

“It doesn’t matter what any of those other players do at the moment, it’s not about them.

“I know what most of them are like, for me it’s never been about being known. It’s never been about being recognised.

James Wade, an ambassador for Bipolar UK, says the world's top players are irked by Littler's presence


“For some of them it is about that. They’ll be affected. It’s affecting those higher-ranked players that are out there around the top.

“Because they’re not getting the press they would normally get. And they’re not getting the recognition.

“I’m not going to name names, but there’ll be some out there very, very, very jealous and seething inside.

“And it’s quite funny to stand back and watch from a distance.”

Wade, who was beaten by Littler in the UK Open in March, believes he is brilliant for the game.

“I’m not knocking him because he’s a lovely lad and he’s doing really, really well,” he said.

“But it just shows sometimes that with the weight of social media and the press they can make and break people, and they can fast-track players and they can also make players money that other players have never earned.

“And that’s exactly what Luke Littler is getting at the moment. He’s earning money that no other player has ever earned for the space of time he’s been around.

“He’s got more attention than anyone I’ve ever seen. And it’s brilliant.

“It’s absolutely brilliant and fair play as a young lad with a lot of pressure on his shoulders, because I say all of this, and he’s not won much yet.

“And he’s got more attention than I’ve ever seen Michael van Gerwen or Phil Taylor get.”

:: Bipolar UK offers support to anyone affected by bipolar with their free UK-wide services – peer support line, peer support groups and eCommunity – and resources, including their Could it be bipolar? information and Mood Tracker app.