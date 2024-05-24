France striker Olivier Giroud to end international career after Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
France striker Olivier Giroud to end international career after Euro 2024

By Press Association
Olivier Giroud is to end his international career this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Record France goalscorer Olivier Giroud has announced his intention to retire from international football after Euro 2024.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker has scored 57 goals in 131 appearances for France and was a member of the squad that won the World Cup in 2018.

The 37-year-old agreed a deal to join Los Angeles FC earlier this month after three years with AC Milan but does not intend to continue on the international front.

Olivier Giroud holds the World Cup
Giroud won the World Cup in 2018 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“To be honest, this will be my last competition with Les Bleus,” Giroud told L’Equipe. “Obviously, I’m going to miss it a lot.

“But I think the French team will be over after the Euros. We need to make way for the youngsters.

“You also have to be careful not to have one season too many. You have to find the right balance.

“I’ve always said that I was going to stop when my body asked me to. I think I’ve got two good years left but, as far as the French team is concerned, I think that’ll be the end of it.”

Giroud will play his final game for Milan, with whom he won Serie A two years ago, against Salernitana on Saturday. He will then link up with France having been named in manager Didier Deschamps’ provisional squad for the Euros.