Luke Littler insists he is not best in world despite historic Premier League win

By Press Association
Luke Littler won the Premier League title at the O2 Arena in London (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler does not think he is the best player in the world despite becoming the youngest-ever major champion by winning the Premier League on debut.

Littler gained revenge on Luke Humphries for his heartbreaking World Championship final defeat by beating the world number one in a thrilling final at the O2 in London.

The 17-year-old threw a nine-dart finish on his way to an 11-7 victory, which saw him get his hands on the second biggest title in the sport and a £250,000 prize pot.

It continued his incredible rise since bursting on to the scene at Alexandra Palace over Christmas, but he still does not think he is the best yet.

“Potentially down the line,” he said. “(Sky Sports pundit) Wayne Mardle asked me last week, ‘Am I the best?’.

“I just said no. Because I don’t think I am at the minute. Who is? I don’t know. Not me.”

Littler only got a spot in the Premier League after his run to the World Championship final, earning a wildcard entry at the last moment.

Littler's first major trophy arrived at just the third attempt
Littler’s first major trophy arrived at just the third attempt (Zac Goodwin/PA)

People questioned whether the teenager would be able to cope with the demands of playing 17 successive Thursday nights in seven different countries – as well competing in other tournaments – but he answered those doubts emphatically and was keen to tell everyone.

In his on-stage interview immediately after winning the title, he said: “One thing I just wanted to say, to all the doubters, ‘Hello!’. I’ve just picked up this, you’re not doubting me any more.”

He added: “It was one of those weird feelings with people saying I wasn’t good enough.

“I had just got to the World Championship final, maybe I should be picked as I was.

“I accepted the invite and I have gone on to win it. Twelve months ago, I watched it at home on the TV.”

It was a fitting final between the two best players in the world as an enduring rivalry continued.

Humphries may have won the biggest battle at Ally Pally but Littler has an 8-2 winning record overall.

The 29-year-old, who hopes to have more success when watching his beloved Leeds play in the Championship final against Southampton on Sunday, predicts that people will eventually get bored of seeing Littler win.

“Everyone is desperate to see Luke Littler win at the moment, it will probably get to the point in 10 years where it will end up like Phil Taylor where no one wants to see him win anymore because he wins everything,” Humphries said.

“He’s won his first major title, we all knew it was coming, we didn’t know when it was going to happen.

“He was definitely a deserved champion and I am sure he will win many more.”