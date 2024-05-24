I want to be here – Bruno Fernandes determined to stay and ‘compete’ at Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I want to be here – Bruno Fernandes determined to stay and ‘compete’ at Man Utd

By Press Association
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes does not want to leave the club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes insists he does not want to leave but wants the club to match his expectations.

The Portugal international had said in an interview in his homeland earlier this month he would consider his future after Euro 2024, and has been linked with Bayern Munich or a move to Saudi Arabia.

He fuelled further doubt when, after the victory over Newcastle last week, he said: “If for some reason they don’t want to have me, I will go, but if they want me I will stay.”

But the 29-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract, has moved to clarify his stance.

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream,” he wrote in The Players’ Tribune.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing.

“We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard. That is what I want. That is what you all deserve.

“I just want to keep fighting. I want to be here.”

After a disappointing season which saw United finish eighth, their lowest in the Premier League era, Erik ten Hag’s side have a chance to finish on a high against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Fernandes accepted responsibility for the team’s poor showing, which also saw them finish bottom of their Champions League group, but said he was determined to lead them to better things.

“I know that it has not been an easy season for you. We have not been up to the standard that you deserve,” he added in a direct message to fans.

“There were so many moments when we won a massive game and it felt like ‘OK, now we are going to build from this’… and it just never happened.

Fernandes has pledged to take more responsibility (Nigel French/PA)

“It never fully clicked for us. We were not consistent enough, and we have to be better.

“After this difficult season, it is my responsibility to give more. It starts with me and it starts tomorrow.

“We have to give everything in this last match against City, and we have to move forward.”