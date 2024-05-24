I want to be here – Bruno Fernandes determined to stay and ‘compete’ at Man Utd

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes insists he does not want to leave but wants the club to match his expectations.

The Portugal international had said in an interview in his homeland earlier this month he would consider his future after Euro 2024, and has been linked with Bayern Munich or a move to Saudi Arabia.

He fuelled further doubt when, after the victory over Newcastle last week, he said: “If for some reason they don’t want to have me, I will go, but if they want me I will stay.”

But the 29-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract, has moved to clarify his stance.

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream,” he wrote in The Players’ Tribune.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing.

“We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard. That is what I want. That is what you all deserve.

“I just want to keep fighting. I want to be here.”

After a disappointing season which saw United finish eighth, their lowest in the Premier League era, Erik ten Hag’s side have a chance to finish on a high against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Fernandes accepted responsibility for the team’s poor showing, which also saw them finish bottom of their Champions League group, but said he was determined to lead them to better things.

“I know that it has not been an easy season for you. We have not been up to the standard that you deserve,” he added in a direct message to fans.

“There were so many moments when we won a massive game and it felt like ‘OK, now we are going to build from this’… and it just never happened.

Fernandes has pledged to take more responsibility (Nigel French/PA)

“It never fully clicked for us. We were not consistent enough, and we have to be better.

“After this difficult season, it is my responsibility to give more. It starts with me and it starts tomorrow.

“We have to give everything in this last match against City, and we have to move forward.”