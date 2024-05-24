Lewis Hamilton quickest in Monaco Grand Prix first practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lewis Hamilton quickest in Monaco Grand Prix first practice

By Press Association
Lewis Hamilton finished fastest in first practice in Monaco (Luca Bruno/AP)
Lewis Hamilton finished fastest in first practice in Monaco (Luca Bruno/AP)

Lewis Hamilton delivered a boost for Mercedes by clocking the fastest time in first practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Mercedes have been on the backfoot so far this season, but the seven-time world champion ended the opening session in the principality at the top of the order.

Hamilton saw off McLaren’s Oscar Piastri with George Russell third in the other Mercedes.

Lando Norris finished fourth in his McLaren, but Max Verstappen, who did not post a lap on the speediest soft rubber, was only 11th, eight tenths adrift.

Mercedes, the team which once ruled Formula One, have endured a year to forget, but the early signs on the sport’s most famous streets will provide them with encouragement.

Hamilton, a three-time winner here, lapped the low-speed track 0.029 seconds clear of Piastri with Russell a tenth off his team-mate’s pace.

Norris, who chased Verstappen all the way to the chequered flag in Imola last weekend, ended the session 0.228 secs behind. Charles Leclerc finished fifth for Ferrari.

The running had earlier been suspended for five minutes after Zhou Guanyu clipped the barrier on the exit of Sainte Devote.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton ended the opening running of the weekend at the front (Luca Bruno/AP)

Bits of Zhou’s front wing fell on to the circuit with Leclerc running over the debris in his Ferrari.

Verstappen suggested the Monte Carlo layout would not suit his machinery, and the Dutchman – just as in practice in Imola last weekend – has struggled to get up to speed.

“The car is so loose on the bumps,” he reported.

“Any interaction with engine braking or brake bias is just making it all worse.”

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez, who finished one place back in 12th, also picked up a puncture in the closing stages.

The second practice session, with rain forecast, gets under way at 5pm local time (4pm BST).