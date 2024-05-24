Xavi to leave Barcelona after latest twist in dramatic saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xavi to leave Barcelona after latest twist in dramatic saga

By Press Association
Xavi Hernandez is to leave Barcelona following the conclusion of the La Liga season on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Barcelona manager Xavi is to leave the club following another dramatic U-turn at the Catalan giants.

The 44-year-old previously announced his decision to step down in January following a 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal that left them 10 points off leaders Real Madrid, but three months later following an upturn in results was persuaded to stay.

However, in a meeting with club president Joan Laporta at the training ground on Friday, the former Spain and Barca midfield star was informed he will not be kept on beyond the end of the current campaign against Sevilla on Sunday.

It has been reported that former Germany boss Hansi Flick is being lined up as Xavi’s replacement.

A club statement said: “FC Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world.

“Xavi Hernandez will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday’s game away to Sevilla.

Hansi Flick
Hansi Flick is Xavi’s reported replacement (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“During the course of the next few days, FC Barcelona will be making an announcement regarding the new first-team structure.”

Having been appointed in November 2021 to manage the club where he won 25 major trophies as a player, 2010 World Cup winner Xavi steered the team from ninth place in LaLiga to the runners-up spot following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

Barca were crowned champions in his first full season in charge but they subsequently failed to mount a serious challenge to retain their title this term and sit 12 points behind Real going into the final game of the season.