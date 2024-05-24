Kylian Mbappe to start Coupe de France final in Paris St Germain farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Kylian Mbappe to start Coupe de France final in Paris St Germain farewell

By Press Association
Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will start the Coupe de France final, his last match for the club (David Davies/PA)
Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will start the Coupe de France final, his last match for the club (David Davies/PA)

Kylian Mbappe will end his Paris St Germain career with a start in the Coupe de France final against Lyon.

The 25-year-old has already signalled his intention to leave when his contract expires in the summer, with long-term suitors Real Madrid almost certainly his next destination.

Months of speculation about the France striker’s future led to coach Luis Enrique becoming increasingly frustrated with his star player, who was left out of the last two league squads.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe will end his PSG career in the Coupe de France final (David Davies/PA)

He has started only four of the last eight matches – two of which were against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-final and his last home game against Toulouse – but Enrique will not be holding him back with a trophy at stake.

“Will Kylian Mbappe play tomorrow? Of course. Of course he is going to start,” he told a press conference.

Enrique avoided answering a question about Mbappe’s attitude leading up to the final by saying: “Every player has been fully committed. In training throughout the week, the attitude has been spot on.”

Captain Marquinhos admitted the players wanted to send the striker off with a win and another trophy.

“It’s a special source of motivation for him and for us because we want him to do well, score and win his last trophy with PSG,” he said.

The club won their 10th Ligue 1 title in the last 12 seasons but came up short in the Champions League again and Enrique knows winning the cup will not compensate for that.

And he knows judgement on the season as a whole – and him specifically – will come from his superiors.

“Until the last game is over, there can’t be any time for an assessment of the season but I will tell you there won’t be an assessment tomorrow after the game,” he added.

“It’s not my job to assess my job. That is what the club and the president can do. I’m not at all bothered by that. When you give everything, you don’t have be worried.”

Lyon have not won a trophy since they last lifted the French Cup in 2012 – when striker Alexandre Lacazette was in his first spell at the club.

Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique knows a league and cup double will still fall short of expectations (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The Coupe de France means a lot to me because it is the trophy that I won with Olympique Lyonnais. The first one,” he said.

“It’s been a long time since Lyon won it, since I was here the last time so it remains something special.”

On the task of facing PSG he added: “It’s still a final, it’s a match. Don’t be too afraid to do wrong. There must be no regrets at the end.”