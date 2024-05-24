5 talking points ahead of the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 talking points ahead of the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers

By Press Association
The Scottish Gas Scottish Cup trophy is up for grabs at Hampden (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic face Rangers in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final at Hampden on Saturday.

The Hoops are looking to clinch the double, while Rangers have their sights on a brace of cup triumphs since Philippe Clement took charge.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points ahead of a match which could have a profound impact on the summers of both sets of fans.

Hart stopper

Joe Hart
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart is set for another emotional afternoon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart bids to go out on a high when he makes the final appearance of his career. The 37-year-old has had an emotional build-up with winning the title and playing his last game at Celtic Park, and is determined to win the 12th major trophy of his career.

The most successful club in Scotland?

Celtic v St Mirren
Celtic lifted their 54th league trophy last weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers have at times declared themselves as the most successful club in the world, although Egyptian side Al Ahly have recently laid claim to the title of most major honours. The Light Blues count 118 major trophies, although Celtic fans would argue that the club should have started from scratch in 2012 when Rangers went into liquidation and their assets and business were transferred to a new company. Those arguments could soon become academic though as Celtic will claim their 118th major trophy if they win on Saturday. The Hoops went into the 21st century 21 trophies behind their Old Firm rivals.

Can Rangers reverse the dominance?

Composite image of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers (left) and Rangers' Philippe Clement
Brendan Rodgers (left) and Philippe Clement go head-to-head in the dugout (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic claimed 10 points against their rivals this season and have only lost one of the last 11 derbies, the defeat coming 12 months ago after Ange Postecoglou’s side had wrapped up the title. Current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers enjoys an imperious derby record over two spells with 13 wins and one defeat in 17 games. There has only been one goal in each of Celtic’s three wins this season and Rangers were down to 10 men in two of those, but Philippe Clement’s side will need to find a way to stop Callum McGregor dictating play and Matt O’Riley being so influential – he has delivered two goals and two assists in the four league matches.

History in the making

Rangers v Celtic
Peter Lovenkrands was on target as Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 in 2002 (PA)

This is the 150th anniversary of the Scottish Cup final. Celtic lead the way with 41 triumphs while Rangers count 34. Both sides have lost 18 finals. There have been 15 derby meetings between the teams in the final and seven wins each – the 1909 cup was withheld after fans rioted when there was no extra-time after the drawn replay. The last Old Firm final was 22 years ago when Peter Lovenkrands headed a stoppage-time winner for Rangers.

Rangers risks

St Mirren v Rangers
Centre-backs Connor Goldson (left) and Leon Balogun could both be missing (David Cheskin/PA)

Celtic have a fully-fit squad for the final and have hit form in recent times with some of their best players back from injury. The champions have won 10 and drawn one of their last 11 games. Rangers are not so settled. They are missing the likes of Danilo, Connor Goldson, John Souttar and have several fitness doubts with Clement set to take some risks given the timing and the significance of the game. Rangers are only six weeks on from handing the title initiative to Celtic by dropping five points in four days against Ross County and Dundee. They have won only six of their last 14 matches. All logic points to a Celtic victory but there have been plenty of surprises in a century-and-a-half of the Scottish Cup.