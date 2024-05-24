Philippe Clement pleased to get ‘exciting’ Brazilian left-back to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Philippe Clement pleased to get ‘exciting’ Brazilian left-back to Rangers

By Press Association
Rangers manager Philippe Clement adds Brazilian to squad for next season (Jane Barlow/PA)
Brazilian full-back Jefte declared himself “incredibly excited” after signing a four-year deal with Rangers.

The 20-year-old joins from Fluminense, having spent last season on loan with Cypriot First Division champions APOEL.

Jefté will join midfielder Mohamed Diomande, on loan from Danish side Nordsjaelland but with the Ibrox club having an obligation to buy in the summer, as a permanent addition to Philippe Clement’s squad already secured ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The deal is subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application.

Ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park, where Clement will look to secure a cup double to end the season,  Jefte  told the club’s official website: “I am incredibly excited to join Rangers, this is a fantastic opportunity for me to take my career to the next level with such a historic and successful club.

“I am already looking forward to meeting my new team-mates, working with the coaching staff, and continuing to learn and develop my game as a Rangers player.”

Clement said: “Jefte is an exciting young defender, and I am delighted that he has joined our squad so early in the summer period.

“He has already shown he is a player of great quality and potential and I am confident he can play a big part in our squad moving forward – I look forward to working with him in the months to come.”

Director of football recruitment, Nils Koppen, added: “Firstly, I would like to welcome Jefte to the club, he is a player we have been interested in for a number of months and it is fantastic to have him join the club.

“We are planning for the future, and young talented players, like Jefte, will be crucial in that.

“We are working hard behind the scenes, and it is hugely positive for us, and for Philippe and his coaching staff, that we have been able to begin business early as we prepare for the 2024-25 season.”