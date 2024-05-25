Jofra Archer to make England return in Saturday’s T20 clash with Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jofra Archer to make England return in Saturday’s T20 clash with Pakistan

By Press Association
Jofra Archer will make his England comeback against Pakistan (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jofra Archer will make his long-awaited comeback for England after being selected in the team to face Pakistan at Edgbaston in the second match of the Vitality T20 international series.

Archer has not represented his country for more than 12 months after he missed the whole of last summer with a stress fracture in his right elbow.

It is an issue which has plagued the Barbados-born paceman for a number of years after he had two separate operations on his right elbow in 2021.

A stress fracture to the back has also affected Archer’s availability since he burst on to the scene in 2019 with a starring role in England’s triumphant World Cup campaign before he impressed in the Ashes later that summer.

The inclusion of Archer by England captain Jos Buttler in the XI to face Pakistan means the 29-year-old fast bowler will make his first international appearance on English soil since 2020 when he faced Australia in an ODI at Old Trafford.

Buttler lost the toss to Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who decided to bowl first and leave Archer waiting patiently before he can unleash with the ball for the second innings of the T20 match in Birmingham.

Archer told Sky Sports: “I want to get out there first before I can tell how I feel, but being around the guys has been refreshing.

“I’ve been rehabbing for as long as I can remember now, so it’s really good to be back.”