Erik ten Hag unsure of Man Utd future but says media treatment has been unfair

Erik ten Hag admits he does not know what his Manchester United future holds following their FA Cup final win over Manchester City but believes the Red Devils have been unfairly treated by the media.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored at Wembley and United held on for a shock 2-1 victory after Jeremy Doku had pulled a late goal back.

United’s win saw them avenge last season’s FA Cup final loss to City and earned them a place in next season’s Europa League, having finished eighth in the Premier League.

It also came amid intense speculation about Ten Hag’s future, with reports on Friday suggesting the Dutchman would be sacked regardless of the result at Wembley.

When asked by the BBC if he has been unfairly treated by the media, Ten Hag said: “I think so. The team, me as well, it’s not right.

“We did not have the players. We have seen the same things, it has not always been good football so we had to compromise and we can’t play the football we want to play. In two years since I have been here we’ve had the full squad two, three or four times.

“It was about us to prove a point after a year with so many setbacks, injuries and all the times we had to survive. The team showed so much resilience and I am proud of them.”

Regarding his future at Old Trafford, Ten Hag said: “I don’t know. The only thing I’m doing is preparing my team, developing my team, progressing my team and individual players. To me this is a project. When I came here it was a mess, we know better but we are by far not where we want to be.

“Football is about winning trophies, I want to play the best football and at the end it is about winning games and trophies and that’s the mentality we’ve brought in.”

A mix-up between goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and defender Josko Gvardiol gifted Garnacho United’s opener in the first half.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said of that incident: “It can happen. Many things happen in a final. They scored two goals and we could not score more.”