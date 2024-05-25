Erik ten Hag unsure of Man Utd future but says media treatment has been unfair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Erik ten Hag unsure of Man Utd future but says media treatment has been unfair

By Press Association
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates with the FA Cup (John Walton/PA)
Erik ten Hag admits he does not know what his Manchester United future holds following their FA Cup final win over Manchester City but believes the Red Devils have been unfairly treated by the media.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored at Wembley and United held on for a shock 2-1 victory after Jeremy Doku had pulled a late goal back.

United’s win saw them avenge last season’s FA Cup final loss to City and earned them a place in next season’s Europa League, having finished eighth in the Premier League.

It also came amid intense speculation about Ten Hag’s future, with reports on Friday suggesting the Dutchman would be sacked regardless of the result at Wembley.

When asked by the BBC if he has been unfairly treated by the media, Ten Hag said: “I think so. The team, me as well, it’s not right.

“We did not have the players. We have seen the same things, it has not always been good football so we had to compromise and we can’t play the football we want to play. In two years since I have been here we’ve had the full squad two, three or four times.

“It was about us to prove a point after a year with so many setbacks, injuries and all the times we had to survive. The team showed so much resilience and I am proud of them.”

Regarding his future at Old Trafford, Ten Hag said: “I don’t know. The only thing I’m doing is preparing my team, developing my team, progressing my team and individual players. To me this is a project. When I came here it was a mess, we know better but we are by far not where we want to be.

“Football is about winning trophies, I want to play the best football and at the end it is about winning games and trophies and that’s the mentality we’ve brought in.”

A mix-up between goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and defender Josko Gvardiol gifted Garnacho United’s opener in the first half.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said of that incident: “It can happen. Many things happen in a final. They scored two goals and we could not score more.”