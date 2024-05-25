Ben Stokes stars with ball as Durham beat Somerset by an innings and six runs

Ben Stokes starred with the ball once again as Durham took just five sessions to beat Somerset by an innings and six runs in their County Championship clash at Chester-le-Street.

The England captain, who claimed figures of 4-23, was backed up by Ben Raine, Peter Siddle and Paul Coughlin as they skittled a rejigged opposition batting line-up affected by illness and injury.

Concussion substitute-turned-five-wicket hero Jake Ball took the prize wicket of Division One’s leading run-scorer David Bedingham early on and had the hosts 199 for nine at one point, but lower-order runs from Raine and Siddle pushed the hosts to a total of 265 – a first-innings lead of 94.

How good was that, our win back on home soil in Division One. 🥳#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/JLSSygusbu — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) May 25, 2024

All-rounder Stokes was back to his best with the ball as he claimed match figures of 8-77 to lead Durham to a vital win.

At Southampton, Toby Albert and Nick Gubbins scored centuries as Hampshire took complete control over Surrey.

Homegrown batter Albert ground out his maiden County Championship ton as he and Gubbins notched up Hampshire’s highest second-wicket stand against the reigning champions.

James Vince, Ben Brown and Liam Dawson also grabbed half-centuries as the hosts piled on 495 for four to build a huge 368-run lead at the end of day two.

Toby Albert spoke of his delight at taking his opportunity in the County Championship squad with a maiden first class century 👏 📰 Report & Reaction ⤵️ — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 25, 2024

Jordan Cox hit a double hundred on his return to Canterbury as Essex dominated against Kent.

Cox made 207 in his first game back at Canterbury, including 21 fours and five sixes, to help his side declare on 591 for seven before they reduced Kent to 118 for four in reply.

Shane Snater posted a career-best 83 not out and Michael Pepper made 82 for the visitors before Matt Critchley took two for 19 to help leave the hosts trailing by 473 runs.

At Old Trafford, an unbeaten century from captain Alex Davies helped Warwickshire reach 284 all out and a first-innings lead of 218 against Lancashire.

Opener Davies registered 127 off 296 balls before his former county slipped to 66 for three.

Nottinghamshire skipper Haseeb Hameed hit a century as Worcestershire were outplayed on an unhappy return to action at New Road.

The hosts, back at their headquarters after flooding led to games being moved to Kidderminster, were bowled out for 80 in 31.1 overs before Hameed helped Nottinghamshire to a 154-run lead on 234 for four.

In Division Two, John Simpson and Cheteshwar Pujara completed centuries as leaders Sussex continued to dominate against Middlesex at Lord’s.

Centuries for Pujara and Simpson this morning! 😍💯 Some partnership! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FwYNWkZJqG — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 25, 2024

Skipper Simpson made 167 and Pujara posted 129 in a score of 554 for nine declared.

Middlesex, for whom Ethan Bamber took 3-114, closed on 62 for one and require a further 343 on day three to avoid the follow-on.

Peter Handscomb’s second century of the season helped Leicestershire reach 280 for five in reply to Glamorgan’s 387.

The Australia Test batter finished unbeaten on 102 after sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 141 with captain Lewis Hill, who made 92.

𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹. 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗺. 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗱. 🧊 A typical Pete hundred. 💯 pic.twitter.com/Mod8t4qTXy — Leicestershire CCC 🏏 (@leicsccc) May 25, 2024

While Leicestershire seamer Scott Currie recorded the first five-wicket

haul of his first-class career, finishing with five for 64, Glamorgan remain in a strong position in the match with a lead of 107.

Captain Luke Procter marshalled Northamptonshire’s fightback in their game against Yorkshire with a tenacious unbeaten century – his first in almost two years.

Procter sparked a recovery from 181 for seven at Wantage Road to finish 116 not out, ensuring the home side totalled 301, a deficit of 61 on Yorkshire’s first-innings 362.

Sri Lanka international left-armer Vishwa Fernando took four for 48 on his debut for the visitors.

81.6 | Northamptonshire 301 all out. Luke Procter finishes unbeaten on a magnificent 116, an innings of real quality. 👏 pic.twitter.com/khFv8TpYeC — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) May 25, 2024

Derbyshire batter Matt Lamb and Gloucestershire all-rounder Beau Webster set memorable personal milestones at Bristol.

Unbeaten on 186 overnight, Lamb completed his maiden first-class double century before falling for 207 in a Derbyshire total of 526 all out.

Webster’s six for 100 from 26 overs was a career-best on his home debut for Gloucestershire and, by stumps, the home side had responded with 243 for four, helped by James Bracey’s unbeaten 87.