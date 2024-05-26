Jack Catterall wants world title shot after victory over Josh Taylor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Catterall wants world title shot after victory over Josh Taylor

By Press Association
Jack Catterall (left) and Josh Taylor both celebrate following the super lightweight bout in Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jack Catterall (left) and Josh Taylor both celebrate following the super lightweight bout in Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jack Catterall wants a world title shot against America’s Teofimo Lopez after his thrilling unanimous points win against Josh Taylor in Leeds.

Chorley’s Catterall avenged his contentious split decision defeat to former undisputed super lightweight champion Taylor in Glasgow two years ago at a sold out First Direct Arena.

All three judges gave the fight to Catterall, two by scores of 117-111 and the other by 116-113, although Taylor will feel aggrieved it was not scored closer.

Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall – First Direct Arena
Jack Catterall (left) strikes Josh Taylor (Richard Sellers/PA)

Catterall, whom many observers feel was robbed of becoming undisputed champion in his first meeting with Taylor, said: “It was a big relief.

“I turned to (Matchroom promoter) Eddie (Hearn) because I’ve been there before. I thought I won the first fight clearly and didn’t get the decision.

“Although I thought I won the fight tonight clearly, you never know, some of the score cards you see. So to get the decision, rightfully so, was a big relief for me.”

After such an absorbing contest on Saturday night- there were no titles on the line – there will be calls for a trilogy with 33-year-old Taylor.

But Catterall has targeted WBO champion Lopez, who defeated Scotland’s Taylor in June last year.

Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall – First Direct Arena
Jack Catterall (centre) celebrates his victory with promotor Eddie Hearn (left) and announcer David Diamante (Richard Sellers/PA)

Catterall added: “To win the world title has always been the dream for me. We didn’t get the undisputed world titles (against Taylor) and that’s fine. That chapter’s been written now.

“I want that world title fight now. (Lopez) beat Taylor before I did, now I’ve had the win over him (Taylor) and I want to prove I’m better than him (Lopez).

“I believe I’ve got the style to beat Lopez. That’s the fight I want.”

Hearn said Catterall should already be undisputed champion and had now proved he deserved a world title chance.

He added: “After a fight like that, high profile, sold out crowd, live around the  world, on DAZN in the UK, ESPN in America, he’s right up there.

“Of course, people talk about the trilogy and for me, I always look at the biggest fights out there, but now it’s about the career of Jack Catterall.

“And he should have been undisputed world champion , so we need to try and position him now for a world championship fight.

“When you have a performance like that, when you have a night like that, positioning someone is a lot easier to do.”