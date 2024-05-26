Ross County ease past Raith Rovers to ensure Premiership survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ross County ease past Raith Rovers to ensure Premiership survival

By Press Association
Ross County’s Simon Murray scores first of double against Raith Rovers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross County’s Simon Murray scores first of double against Raith Rovers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Simon Murray scored a terrific double as Ross County secured cinch Premiership survival with an emphatic 6-1 aggregate win over Raith Rovers at the Global Energy Stadium.

The Staggies led 2-1 from the first leg at Stark’s Park on Thursday night and added to that advantage in the 19th minute when Murray scored his 22nd goal of the season with a header.

The Kirkcaldy side were arguably the better side in the first half but were stunned two minutes after break when County forward Jordan White headed in a second from a corner. Murray then drove an unstoppable shot in from 25 yards with 15 minutes remaining, before 19-year-old substitute Brandon Khela curled in a fourth as County ran out comfortable winners.

County had retained top-flight status last season with a dramatic play-off win over Partick Thistle, coming from 3-0 down on aggregate to win on penalties.

However,  a large Rovers support travelled with hope and created a cracking atmosphere for the noon kick-off in cold and wet weather more in keeping with winter.

Amid an energetic start, an effort from Rovers’ Lewis Vaughan was comfortably gathered by County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, who then saved Sam Stanton’s more powerful drive.

In County’s response, wide-man James Brown came in from the right and fired a left-footed shot just wide of Kevin Dabrowski’s left-hand post.

However, just as it looked like the Fifers had a foothold in the game, the home side took the lead.

Will Nightingale took a pass from Brown wide on the right and curled in a cross which bypassed White – he may have got the slightest of touches – before the ever-dangerous Murray stole in at the back post to head in from close range.

Ian Murray’s side gathered themselves and drove forward again and Josh Mullin hit the defensive wall with a free-kick from 30 yards.

It took a terrific block from County defender Ryan Leak to thwart Dylan Corr in front of goal. Laidlaw tipped a shot on the turn from Vaughan past the post for a corner that was defended and then Dylan Easton curled a shot from distance just past the post.

The home side conceded a corner early in the second half when skipper Scott Brown’s sliced interception looped behind and when Yan Dhanda – who will join Hearts next season – delivered from the right, White rose in a packed penalty area to bullet in a header.

A difficult task for the Kirkcaldy side, who had finished second to Championship winners Dundee United, now looked unlikely.

Just after the hour mark, Dhanda flashed a shot wide of Dabrowski but also wide of the target.

County captain Jack Baldwin blocked a Stanton shot inside the home side’s penalty area as the visitors tried all they could to find a lifeline but they were sunk when Murray took a White pass and arrowed a drive past the helpless Dabrowski.

Laidlaw made saves from Aidan Connelly, fellow Raith substitute Jack Hamilton and Easton before Birmingham loanee Khela, on for Dhanda, scored his first Staggies goal from the edge of the box – but by then County were assured of playing cinch Premiership football next season.