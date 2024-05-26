Sergio Perez walks away from horror crash on opening lap of Monaco Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sergio Perez walks away from horror crash on opening lap of Monaco Grand Prix

By Press Association
Sergio Perez’s Red Bull hit the barrier as the field made their way up the hill from Sainte Devote (Luca Bruno/AP)
Sergio Perez’s Red Bull hit the barrier as the field made their way up the hill from Sainte Devote (Luca Bruno/AP)

Sergio Perez walked away unharmed from a staggering crash on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 78-lap race was immediately red flagged after Perez’s Red Bull hit the barrier as the field made their way up the hill from Sainte Devote.

The Red Bull was destroyed on impact with all but one of the Mexican’s four wheels ripping off his car.

Perez, who started 16th, walked way from the high-speed crash with debris scattered across the street track.

The Mexican driver was sent into the wall after Kevin Magnussen’s front-left wheel made contract with the rear-right of Perez’s Red Bull.

Magnussen’s Haas team-mate was also taken out in the collision. “That was unnecessary,” said the German driver.

The incident was noted by the stewards but was cleared with no further action taken. Red Bull confirmed Perez was not required to go to the medical centre.

Magnussen, who is already on 10 penalty points and would have faced a ban if punished further, believed he should have been afforded more space by Perez.

Kevin Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

“I just got pushed into the wall and made contact with him,” the Dane told Sky Sports F1.

“I trusted he was going to leave a space for me since I was there.

“You have to have a car width otherwise you leave the guy no option. It is unfortunate, a lot of cost for the team, a lot of work for the guys and a missed opportunity today.

“I don’t know. It is something they will look at. It is a big crash. From my point of view I was there and I got squeezed to the wall. I don’t know how they are going to look at it.”