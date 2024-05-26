Jack Draper crashes out of French Open to world number 176 Jesper De Jong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Jack Draper crashes out of French Open to world number 176 Jesper De Jong

By Press Association
Jack Draper slumped to defeat in Paris (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jack Draper slumped to defeat in Paris (Martin Rickett/PA)

British number two Jack Draper suffered his worst Tour level defeat in his longest ever match as he crashed out in the first round on day one of the French Open.

The 22-year-old was a hot favourite to see off Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong, a player ranked 137 places beneath him at 176 in the world, but he was beaten in five sets over four hours and six minutes.

Draper looked like he would be out in time for Sunday lunch in Paris after he slipped 2-0 behind.

Draper was expected to ease through his opening round
Draper was expected to ease through his opening round (John Walton/PA)

Yet, despite appearing to be gasping for air at times, he managed to take the third set after a tie-break and then move 4-1 ahead in the fourth before a 90-minute rain delay offered some respite.

Draper had only played in one five-set match before, a victory over Marcos Giron in Australia this year, after which he was sick in a bin on the court.

When they returned Draper duly levelled the match but 23-year-old De Jong just would not go away in the decider.

Draper was furious after being given a code violation as he served at break point down and promptly served up his ninth double fault to gift De Jong the match 7-5 6-4 6-7 (3) 3-6 6-3.

“Obviously very frustrated,” he admitted afterwards. “I battled my way back, started playing a decent level. There was a lot of ebbs and flows in the match. That’s five-set tennis. I’m kind of learning that the more I play.”

Draper revealed the serve that let him down so badly is currently being revamped by him and his team, including new coach Wayne Ferreira.

“My serve has been a problem this year,” he added. “I’m trying to change it to make it better, and obviously I’ve made those changes in the last few weeks. So it’s not comfortable, especially in a grand slam playing in a fifth set on a second serve.

“You know, the confidence isn’t there at the moment on my serve, and it’s a problem I’m going to have to work on with coaches and see where I can make it more consistent because, yeah, it’s really letting me down.”