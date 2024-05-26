Manchester United squad promise to ‘achieve great things’ in open letter to fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United squad promise to ‘achieve great things’ in open letter to fans

By Press Association
Manchester United players have vowed to “achieve great things” in an open letter to fans (John Walton/PA)
The Manchester United squad have vowed to “achieve great things” going forward in an open letter addressed to fans.

The letter, published on the club website and signed by 28 members of United’s squad and manager Erik ten Hag, admitted that this season has “not been good enough” but they are aiming for more success in the future.

It comes following their shock FA Cup final victory against rivals Manchester City on Saturday, where teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo fired the Red Devils to a 2-1 win.

An FA Cup final triumph ended the season on a high for United following a poor campaign where they finished eighth in table – their lowest finish of the Premier League era.

There is also speculation regarding manager Ten Hag’s future with the club following a report on the eve of the final that he would be sacked regardless of the result at Wembley.

However, in a letter addressed to fans reflecting on Saturday’s success, the United players vowed to “fight” for further success in the future.

“We all know that this club is special. Yesterday’s game was yet another reminder of that,” the letter said.

Manchester United
United beat Manchester City 2-1 in Saturday’s FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)

“As we fought to win the FA Cup, the incredible atmosphere you generated inside Wembley helped push us over the line.

“Celebrating all together was beautiful. Fans, staff, players — all united as one. Those memories will live with us forever.

“It was a further reminder that with your support behind us, and the United badge on our chests, we can achieve great things.

“You can be sure that we feel immense pride in representing our football club. This shared passion will drive us forward together, back to where this club belongs.

“We know how much this club means to so many people — in Manchester and around the world. The backing you have given to us, even during times when we fell short of the standards that we set for ourselves, has been unbelievable.

“We understand the sacrifices that you have to make to show this level of support. It does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.

“We know this season overall has not been good enough and we make no excuses. But we ended it in the best way possible, celebrating a trophy all together.

“We want more days like yesterday. We are excited for the future here. There is so much that we have to achieve together. We will fight to bring Manchester United the success that this special club deserves.

“Thank you for your unrivalled support. The 2023/24 Manchester United squad.”