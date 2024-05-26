We will take it – Man City boss Pep Guardiola targets FA Cup success next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We will take it – Man City boss Pep Guardiola targets FA Cup success next season

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side celebrate their Premier League trophy success (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola promised to win the FA Cup next season as he and his players took to the streets to celebrate their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup final loss to rivals Manchester United, combined with the customary Manchester weather, threatened to put a dampener on City’s trophy parade along Deansgate, although thousands of fans did turn out on Sunday evening as the players marked an unprecedented run of league success.

The supporters got to see the Premier League trophy as well as the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, but the one that was missing was clearly on Guardiola’s mind after he and his players missed out on a record-breaking double-double 24 hours earlier at Wembley.

Manchester City lost to bitter rivals United in the FA Cup final on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

“We will be back next season,” Guardiola said. “The FA Cup, we will take it.”

This is the sixth time Guardiola has led City to the Premier League title, but with one year left on his contract speculation has quickly turned as to how much longer the Catalan might stick around, having already spent much longer in Manchester than many expected.

“Even myself, I couldn’t expect to stay here eight years but everything goes well,” he said. “Step by step we are here. It looks routine but it’s not routine.”

But when asked if he would “please stay forever”, the 53-year-old could only laugh.

City were forced to wait until late in the evening after the Greater Manchester Run took place on the same day, and under threatening skies the atmosphere could not compete with their trophy parade 12 months earlier when they were celebrating the treble.

Having reached such heights before, City’s player of the season Phil Foden echoed his manager’s sentiment that he and his team-mates wanted to win even more next term.

“It’s been a special season,” the England star said. “Obviously (four in a row) is something nobody else has done before. It’s an unbelievable feeling.

“There is a hunger inside me to win trophies and the other players want to win as well. We’re delighted with this season but next season we want to go again and win more.”

Erling Haaland, left, and Phil Foden
Erling Haaland, left, and Phil Foden target further success next season (Nigel French/PA)

Erling Haaland made a foul-mouthed start to his own interview before saying he “can’t complain” after a season which brought a second straight Premier League Golden Boot, having scored 27 in the league and 38 in all competitions.

“It’s been lovely again and a fourth in a row, it’s amazing this club,” the Norwegian said. “I’m so proud of everybody and happy.

“There have been many good moments but when we knew we were going to win the league, I have to say (that was the best one).

“The support home and away has been unbelievable. I’m proud. What can I say?”