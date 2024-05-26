British eventer Georgie Campbell dies after fall at competition in Devon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British eventer Georgie Campbell dies after fall at competition in Devon

By Press Association
Georgie Campbell pictured competing with Cooley Earl at Badminton (David Davies/PA).

British equestrian Georgie Campbell has died after a fall at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, British Eventing has announced.

Campbell (nee Strang), who was competing on the fourth and final day of the event, was immediately attended to by medical staff but could not be saved.

A British Eventing statement read: “It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England on Sunday 26 May 2024.

“Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b, however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.

“The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared.”

Campbell, 36, was two when she was first taught to ride by her mother Debbie, a former GB endurance rider, in her native Kent and was initially a top-level showing rider before turning to eventing.

Shortlisted for the British junior team in her teens, Campbell made her five-star debut in 2009 and quickly progressed, representing Great Britain numerous times on Nations Cup teams.

In 2010, with Master Monarch, Campbell won the prize for the highest-placed rider under 25 in the British Open at Gatcombe and made her four-star debut at Burghley.

She competed at Badminton, Burghley and Pau five-star events, but in an Equine America interview last year also cited winning the 4* Long in 2022 at Ligniers on Global Quest as a career highlight.

She most recently placed third with the same horse in the CCI3*-S class at Osberton.

Campbell wed fellow equestrian Jesse Campbell, a member of the New Zealand team for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, in December 2020.

Together the pair joined personal and professional forces to create Team Campbell Eventing.

In a joint interview with her husband last summer, Campbell told Equine America that three top items on her bucket list were “win(ing) a 5*, (to) compete at an Olympic Games (and) go on safari”.

Asked what she had wished she had learned earlier in her career, Campbell replied: “Not to compare yourself to others. Have faith in your own system and enjoy the little things every day.”