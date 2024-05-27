Football rumours: Ederson on the radar of Saudi side Al Ittihad

What the papers say

Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad is targeting Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says Al Ittihad are prepared to make an initial offer of £25million for the 30-year-old. Ederson still has two years left on his current contract, but is believed to be considering a change of scenery.

The paper also reports Pep Guardiola‘s current contract at Manchester City is expected to be his last. Club bosses want the 52-year-old to extend his stay, but his imminent departure is said to have been openly discussed within the industry in recent months. Under his tenure, Manchester City won six Premier League titles in seven years, including four in a row.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds up four fingers during a trophy parade in Manchester, after they won their fourth successive Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Telegraph says Manchester United are in no rush to extend midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The club’s hierarchy are believed to be determined to wait out the summer transfer window before commencing talks with the 19-year-old. Mainoo signed a three-year contract in February last year, but he is expected to be rewarded with an improved deal following a breakout year.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United have reached out to representatives of Brentford manager Thomas Frank and former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, as speculation mounts over the future of Erik ten Hag.

Social media round-up

🔵🇮🇹 Enzo Maresca favours Premier League over any other league despite approaches from Sevilla, already rejected. He’s waiting for Chelsea decision after talks in the recent days — release clause is around €10m after getting promoted. Leicester City also waiting for that. pic.twitter.com/MbxqwyXt65 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2024

Man Utd have confirmed a first exit of the summer 👋 Alvaro Fernandez is joining Benfica on a permanent deal 🤝https://t.co/DCVBrH9oDE pic.twitter.com/d7Dk3vLkNl — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 26, 2024

Players to watch

Aleix Garcia in action during his time with Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Aleix Garcia: Sky Sports Germany reports the Girona midfielder is on the verge of joining German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Silas: Fulham have made an offer for the Stuttgart forward, according to the website CaughtOffside.