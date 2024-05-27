Southampton boss Russell Martin tips Taylor Harwood-Bellis to shine for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Southampton boss Russell Martin tips Taylor Harwood-Bellis to shine for England

By Press Association
Taylor Harwood-Bellis celebrates Southampton’s promotion to the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)
Taylor Harwood-Bellis celebrates Southampton’s promotion to the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been tipped to play “many times” for England by Russell Martin after he helped the club seal an instant return to the Premier League.

Harwood-Bellis made his 46th appearance of the campaign for Saints in their 1-0 win over Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

It secured promotion for Southampton and in the process triggered a clause which will turn Harwood-Bellis’ loan move from Manchester City into a permanent deal.

“I don’t know how much we paid for him, but whatever it was, it will be worth it for sure,” Saints boss Martin insisted.

“I said to him before the game and joked, ‘that the biggest motivation for me was we win so you can carry on working with me and be stuck with me,’ but I genuinely meant it.

“One of the things why I was so desperate to win is to continue working with him because I think he has such a high ceiling.

“I really believe he’ll play for his country many, many times. I hope we can help him on his journey to get there.”

This promotion continued a remarkable 12 months for Man City academy graduate Harwood-Bellis, who played his part in Burnley’s Championship title win last season.

Harwood-Bellis also starred in the Euros triumph for England Under-21s’ last summer.

He told Sky Sports: “I can’t describe that feeling of the final whistle. It was something I’ll remember for the rest of my life and I know I am permanently here now so I am buzzing.

“It is a different feeling (to Burnley) because I know I am here permanently after. So, it had a little bit more to it.

“I love the club, it’s a special football club. The fans have been amazing. Stuck with us through the whole season, through some tough times, some really good times as well but we did it for them.”

Martin knows Harwood-Bellis will be part of Southampton’s squad in the Premier League and is desperate to keep his trio of out-of-contract players.

Alex McCarthy, Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams could all leave as free agents this summer, but Martin is determined to convince them to stay at St Mary’s.

“We’ll try and keep all three,” Martin revealed.

“That has been the plan the whole time. Whether or not we can, I don’t know.

“I know there will be offers for all of them and probably offers that will pay them more than we can, but hopefully the feeling they have and all that stuff will overweigh the financial gain element.

“Maybe there’ll be other things about it; location, club, how they feel but we’ll do our very best to keep all three. All three have been really outstanding.”