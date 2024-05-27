Daniel Farke wants Leeds to use play-off pain as extra motivation for future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel Farke wants Leeds to use play-off pain as extra motivation for future

By Press Association
Daniel Farke with dejected Leeds player Archie Gray after defeat at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA)
Daniel Farke with dejected Leeds player Archie Gray after defeat at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA)

Daniel Farke is hopeful Leeds’ latest play-off heartbreak will provide extra motivation in their pursuit of a Premier League return next season.

Adam Armstrong’s 24th-minute strike settled the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley as Southampton, who like Leeds were relegated from the top flight last year, went back up at the first attempt.

It meant a sixth consecutive play-off campaign without promotion for the Elland Road club, who lost four of their final six matches of the regular season to miss out on a two-top finish.

Farke cut a deflated figure at full-time and revealed he had to console many tearful players, but backed them to use this pain as fuel for promotion in the 2024-25 term.

“Out of such days and disappointment, sometimes you learn more out of it and take extra motivation to make sure next time you are not on the wrong end again,” Farke said.

“You make sure you are also allowed to celebrate and this is obviously what my players want to do in the future.

“We feel the pain and we are deeply disappointed we are not able to send our supporters home with something to cheer about and we are not back in the promised land of the Premier League.

“One thing is for sure is the lads have no reason to dwell on that and will take this as extra motivation to come back even stronger.”

While Farke is determined to mastermind a third promotion from the second tier, having done so twice with Norwich, the reality is Leeds could be braced for a difficult summer.

The German admitted two different scenarios had been drawn up; one for life back in the Premier League or for another promotion tilt in the Championship.

Failure to go up could now result in some of Leeds’ biggest earners and brightest prospects being pursued by other clubs, but Farke has complete belief in the project at Elland Road under owners 49ers Enterprises.

Leeds United v Southampton – Sky Bet Championship – Play Off Final – Wembley Stadium
Leeds suffered fresh play-off disappointment (John Walton/PA)

Farke said: “I totally trust this club.

“I totally trust also the key people because my experiences since I sign the contract was, after a difficult start with the (player) exit clauses that we had to suffer until more or less September, this club is totally on the right path.

“But to go into details about what we will do and how we will be even stronger, right now it is the wrong moment to give this message straight after a final.

“Yes, it is always a bit difficult when you don’t know at the end of May exactly in which league you are because of different scenarios.

“For sure, always a bit tricky but in the background we’ve prepared a lot. There will be lots of work to do also over the upcoming weeks, that’s definite for sure.”