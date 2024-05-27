Jos Buttler to miss England’s T20 international against Pakistan in Cardiff

Jos Buttler has left the England squad ahead of Tuesday’s T20 international against Pakistan with his wife about to give birth to their third child.

The England captain made a match-winning 84 on Saturday as England took a 1-0 lead in the rain-hit four-game series.

But Buttler will miss the third game of the series in Cardiff, with vice-captain Moeen Ali set to take over.

Jos Buttler made a match-winning 84 in England’s T20 victory against Pakistan on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Moeen said last week that he is ready to lead England at the upcoming T20 World Cup if Buttler misses part of the tournament on paternity leave.

England play their World Cup opener against Scotland in Barbados on June 4 after the Pakistan series wraps up at the Kia Oval on Thursday.

Ben Duckett seems set to replace Buttler at the top of the order in Cardiff, with Will Jacks staying at three after his 23-ball 37 against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer could be rested, ahead of the Oval finale.

Archer played his first game on English soil at Edgbaston since 2020 after an injury-hit few years where he had been troubled by repeated issues with his right elbow.