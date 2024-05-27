Jos Buttler to miss England’s T20 international against Pakistan in Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jos Buttler to miss England’s T20 international against Pakistan in Cardiff

By Press Association
England captain Jos Buttler has left the squad ahead of Tuesday’s T20 international (Mike Egerton/PA)
England captain Jos Buttler has left the squad ahead of Tuesday's T20 international (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jos Buttler has left the England squad ahead of Tuesday’s T20 international against Pakistan with his wife about to give birth to their third child.

The England captain made a match-winning 84 on Saturday as England took a 1-0 lead in the rain-hit four-game series.

But Buttler will miss the third game of the series in Cardiff, with vice-captain Moeen Ali set to take over.

Jos Buttler made a match-winning 84 in England’s T20 victory against Pakistan on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Moeen said last week that he is ready to lead England at the upcoming T20 World Cup if Buttler misses part of the tournament on paternity leave.

England play their World Cup opener against Scotland in Barbados on June 4 after the Pakistan series wraps up at the Kia Oval on Thursday.

Ben Duckett seems set to replace Buttler at the top of the order in Cardiff, with Will Jacks staying at three after his 23-ball 37 against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer could be rested, ahead of the Oval finale.

Archer played his first game on English soil at Edgbaston since 2020 after an injury-hit few years where he had been troubled by repeated issues with his right elbow.