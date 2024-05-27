Defending champion Iga Swiatek breezes through opening match at French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek breezes through opening match at French Open

By Press Association
Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her first-round match (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her first-round match (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Iga Swiatek made a flying start to her bid for a third successive Roland Garros crown.

The world number one from Poland spent exactly one hour on Court Philippe Chatrier as she dispatched French wild card Leolia Jeanjean 6-1 6-2.

Swiatek is bidding to become the first woman to win three straight French Opens since Justine Henin in 2007.

She arrived in Paris in fine form having won back-to-back titles on clay in Madrid and Rome.

“it feels like home here,” she said. “Hopefully, I’m going to be here as long as possible.

“These last tournaments gave me a lot and I managed to play tennis in any conditions and under any circumstances. Every tournament is different and the next chapter.”

Swiatek’s Roland Garros record now stands at 29 wins from 31 matches. Not quite Rafael Nadal levels, but not bad for a 22-year-old.

Iga Swiatek has won 29 of her 31 matches at Roland Garros
Iga Swiatek has won 29 of her 31 matches at Roland Garros (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Asked if she feels like the ‘Queen of Clay’, Swiatek added: “I think it’s too early.

“I’m really proud of my achievements and this has always been my favourite surface. I will be watching Rafa’s match.

“I’m just at the beginning but I will try to take some lessons from him on being a good person and a good player.”

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was also largely untroubled, the Czech beating Spain’s Rebeka Masarova 6-1 6-3.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur, beaten by Vondrousova in last year’s SW19 final, eased through 6-3 6-2 against American wild card Sachia Vickery, avenging a Roland Garros defeat by the same player in 2018.